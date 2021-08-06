Cancel
Marshfield, WI

Marshfield Clinic Health System to require COVID-19 vaccine for all employees

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWISCONSIN – All Marshfield Clinic Health System employees will need to be fully vaccinated for COVID-19, according to a release issued Wednesday, Aug. 4. “Our Health System is about serving our mission and living up to our values,” said Dr. Susan Turney, CEO of Marshfield Clinic Health System. “These vaccines are the key to stopping this virus, and it’s essential we take this important step in providing the safest possible environment for our patients, families, visitors, providers and staff.”

