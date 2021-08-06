Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Did the Buffalo Sabres mishandle the Jack Eichel trade?

By Originally posted on
Yardbarker
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Buffalo Sabres and Jack Eichel reached a tipping point when his agents responded to comments from GM Kevyn Adams on July 30. “What’s critically important to make sure is clear, is that we’re in control of this process,” Adams answered as to why Eichel was still on the team after free agency opened. “We have a player under contract. We don’t feel any pressure. If there is a deal that helps up we will do it. We don’t feel the need to do something to do something.”

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevyn Adams
Person
Jack Eichel
Person
Phillip Danault
Person
Connor Mcdavid
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gm#Tva Sports#The Golden Knights#Kings#Ducks#The New York Rangers#Covid#Thoughts Podcast
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Anaheim Ducks
NHL Teams
New York Rangers
NHL Teams
Buffalo Sabres
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NHLThe Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors; Rangers, Sabres, Flyers, Canadiens, Blackhawks, More

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, are the New York Rangers and Buffalo Sabres working on a deal that would send Mika Zibanejad out and bring Jack Eichel into the Rangers organization? Meanwhile, the Philadelphia Flyers re-signed Carter Hart to a three-year extension. What was their thinking after Hart had such a lousy season in 2020-21? Will Jonathan Drouin be back for the Montreal Canadiens and is Stan Bowman going to be removed from any involvement with USA Hockey after allegedly covering up sexual assault allegations in 2009?
NHLPosted by
Forever Blueshirts - New York Rangers News

Rangers adding Kaapo Kakko in Jack Eichel trade would be a mistake; Sabres lack of leverage exposed

Of all the young players on the New York Rangers roster that could be moved for Jack Eichel, the 2019 second overall pick was always a possibility. I reported back in March after speaking with a team source just exactly who the Rangers would offer, and who was off limits. Understandably, not being one of the big publications, this went under the radar.
NHLThe Hockey Writers

NHL Draft History – 5th Pick Overall

Welcome to a brand new series here at The Hockey Writers called “Road to the Draft.” In this series, our draft contributors will count down from 32nd overall all the way to first overall and revisit each player taken with that pick between 2010 and 2021. The focus of the...
NHLPosted by
Bring Me The News

Report: Wild 'backing out' of Jack Eichel trade talks

The Minnesota Wild is reportedly out of the Jack Eichel sweepstakes. According to The Athletic's Michael Russo, the Wild is "backing out" of trade talks with the Buffalo Sabres over concerns of the price and cost to acquire the franchise center. Eichel was the second overall pick in the 2015...
NHLCBS Sports

Sabres' Mark Pysyk: Back in Buffalo

Pysyk signed a one-year, $900,000 contract with the Sabres on Wednesday. Pysyk found little success with the Stars last year, posting just four points in 36 contests in a limited role. The 29-year-old began his NHL career in Buffalo, where he spent four seasons before joining the Panthers. Pysyk will likely see bottom-four minutes with the Sabres, although he also has experience as a bottom-six forward.
NHLRealGM

Rift Between Sabres, Jack Eichel Deepens

Jack Eichel's representatives released a statement Friday night saying "the process is not working," deepening the rift between the Buffalo Sabres captain and the team. In an email to The Associated Press, agents Peter Fish and Peter Donatelli contradicted general manager Kevyn Adams by saying the Sabres went against their own medical staff's recommendation in determining artificial disk replacement surgery was required to repair a herniated disk that sidelined the player for the final two months of the season.
NHLtalesbuzz.com

Rangers should not panic in Jack Eichel trade talks

So we have it on good authority that the Rangers were indeed in on the bidding for Montreal shutdown center Phillip Danault when the free-agent market opened at noon on Wednesday, but dropped out when the bidding yielded a six-year offer of an average annual value of $5.5 million per season from the Kings.
NHLtheScore

Kevyn Adams: Sabres 'don't feel any pressure' to trade Eichel

Buffalo Sabres general manager Kevyn Adams isn't in a rush to trade his franchise star Jack Eichel. "What’s critically important to make sure is clear is that we’re in control of this process,” Adams said Thursday, according to The Athletic's John Vogl. “We have a player under contract. We don’t feel any pressure. If there’s a deal out there that we feel is the right thing for the Buffalo Sabres that’s going to help us improve - whether that’s improve right away or improve down the road, those are all the things weigh - we’d be open to it.
NHLreviewjournal.com

Golden Knights done shopping, not expected to trade for Jack Eichel

While the shock waves from the Marc-Andre Fleury trade continued to reverberate a day later, the Golden Knights made a handful of moves Wednesday in an effort to plug the few remaining holes on the roster. But general manager Kelly McCrimmon threw cold water on a possible blockbuster deal for...
NHLmarkerzone.com

JACK EICHEL'S AGENTS RELEASE STATEMENT SLAMMING SABRES; 'THE PROCESS IS NOT WORKING'

The situation between the Buffalo Sabres and Jack Eichel, once thought to be the team's franchise player, has taken an ugly turn. After Sabres GM Kevyn Adams said earlier this week that he felt in complete control of trading Eichel and was in no rush as he wanted to ensure the right return, Eichel agents have released a statement saying "the process is not working", they fully expected Eichel to be traded by now, and also again brought up the neck surgery that Eichel wants to have. According to his camp, Buffalo will not sign off on the procedure, meaning Eichel could be in breach of contract for having it.
NHLwcn247.com

Eichel's rift with Sabres deepens in contradicting GM Adams

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jack Eichel’s representatives released a statement to The Associated Press saying “the process is not working,” in further opening a deepening rift between the Buffalo Sabres captain and the team. Agents Peter Fish and Peter Donatelli contradicted general manager Kevyn Adams in saying they were under the impression a Sabres specialist was in agreement in backing Eichel’s desires to have artificial disk replacement surgery to repair a herniated disk that sidelined the player for the final two months of the season. The agents also wrote they fully anticipated Eichel would be traded before the start of the NHL’s free agency period, which opened on Wednesday. The Sabres declined to respond.
HockeyBleacher Report

Flyers Rumors: Latest Buzz on Potential Darcy Kuemper Trade, Jack Eichel, More

Over the past three weeks, the Philadelphia Flyers' roster has changed greatly. They've traded away Jakub Voracek, Philippe Myers, Shayne Gostisbehere and Nolan Patrick. They've acquired Cam Atkinson, Rasmus Ristolainen and Ryan Ellis. But there's still work to do. Now, free agency is set to begin Wednesday at noon ET,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy