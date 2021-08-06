Did the Buffalo Sabres mishandle the Jack Eichel trade?

The situation between the Buffalo Sabres and Jack Eichel, once thought to be the team's franchise player, has taken an ugly turn. After Sabres GM Kevyn Adams said earlier this week that he felt in complete control of trading Eichel and was in no rush as he wanted to ensure the right return, Eichel agents have released a statement saying "the process is not working", they fully expected Eichel to be traded by now, and also again brought up the neck surgery that Eichel wants to have. According to his camp, Buffalo will not sign off on the procedure, meaning Eichel could be in breach of contract for having it.