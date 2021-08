As Season 11 of League of Legends nears its end, many will be wondering what is in store for Season 12? The past two seasons had major changes during the preseason. These were the additions of the elemental dragons and brand new items in 2019 and 2020 respectively. For the League of Legends Preseason 2022, things will be a bit different this time. In a press release, Riot Games gave a breakdown of what all they have prepared as they head into Season 12 of League of Legends for 2022.