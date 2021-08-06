Motorcyclist Seriously Injured in Broadside Crash into BMW in Vista

A San Diego Sheriff’s cruiser. Photo by Chris Stone

A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a collision in Vista early Friday morning, authorities said.

At 1:22 a.m., the motorcyclist broadsided a BMW that was making a left turn onto East Vista Way from westbound Townsite Drive, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

The 31-year-old man aboard the motorcycle was transported to Palomar Medical Center. Neither the nature or seriousness of his injuries were released.

The BMW driver, a 24-year-old man, was not driving under the influence, the sheriff’s department said — adding it was investigating whether the motorcyclist was.