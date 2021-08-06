Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Vista, CA

Motorcyclist Seriously Injured in Broadside Crash into BMW in Vista

By City News Service
Posted by 
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qU395_0bJvMOn000
A San Diego Sheriff’s cruiser. Photo by Chris Stone

A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a collision in Vista early Friday morning, authorities said.

At 1:22 a.m., the motorcyclist broadsided a BMW that was making a left turn onto East Vista Way from westbound Townsite Drive, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

The 31-year-old man aboard the motorcycle was transported to Palomar Medical Center. Neither the nature or seriousness of his injuries were released.

The BMW driver, a 24-year-old man, was not driving under the influence, the sheriff’s department said — adding it was investigating whether the motorcyclist was.

Comments / 0

Times of San Diego

Times of San Diego

San Diego, CA
10K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Comprehensive local news and thoughtful commentary for the San Diego region.

 https://timesofsandiego.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
San Diego County, CA
Crime & Safety
City
San Diego, CA
Vista, CA
Crime & Safety
Vista, CA
Traffic
San Diego County, CA
Accidents
San Diego County, CA
Traffic
Vista, CA
Accidents
City
Vista, CA
County
San Diego County, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Local
California Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Accidents
Related
TrafficPosted by
Times of San Diego

Driver Killed in Solo Crash on Mount Hope-Area Freeway Ramp

A motorist was killed Wednesday when he crashed the SUV he was driving on a Mount Hope-area freeway connector, authorities reported. The unidentified man lost control of the Ford Explorer on the ramp from westbound state Route 94 to southbound Interstate 805 shortly before 6:30 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.
Chula Vista, CAPosted by
Times of San Diego

Drugged Driver Sentenced for Chula Vista Crash That Killed Elderly Pedestrian

A drugged driver who pleaded guilty to causing a chain-reaction crash in Chula Vista that killed an 81-year-old pedestrian was sentenced Monday to six years in state prison. Enrique Briseno, 51, pleaded guilty last month to gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated for causing the Sept. 30, 2019, death of Rene Argoud, as well as a separate misdemeanor DUI for driving drunk one day after the fatality, in which he was found to have a 0.27% blood alcohol content, according to prosecutors.

Comments / 0

Community Policy