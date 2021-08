When it comes to rookies in the National Football League there is often a bit of caution as far as putting too much on their plates too soon. Just take a look at how incoming quarterbacks get treated, granted that is an insanely difficult position to learn at the professional level. Even someone like Jacksonville’s Trevor Lawrence is spoken about by his coaches as someone who has to “earn the job” and other ‘coach speak’ when we all know that things are simply a matter of time.