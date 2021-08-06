Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Worldwide Canned And Ambient Food Industry To 2030 - Featuring Bolton Group, ConAgra Foods And Del Monte Among Others

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 5 days ago

DUBLIN, Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Canned and Ambient Food Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global canned/ambient food market as it emerges from the COVID-19 shut down.

The global canned and ambient food market is expected to grow from $239.73 billion in 2020 to $266.2 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $361.06 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 8%.

Reasons to Purchase

  • Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 50+ geographies.
  • Understand how the market is being affected by the coronavirus and how it is likely to emerge and grow as the impact of the virus abates.
  • Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.
  • Identify growth segments for investment.
  • Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.
  • Understand customers based on the latest market research findings.
  • Benchmark performance against key competitors.
  • Utilize the relationships between key data sets for superior strategizing.
  • Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis

Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the canned/ambient food? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The Canned/Ambient Food market global report answers all these questions and many more.The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider canned/ambient food market, and compares it with other markets.

  • The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.
  • The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the impact of the COVID-19 virus and forecasting its recovery.
  • Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.
  • The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the impact and recovery trajectory of COVID-19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.
  • Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.
  • The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.
  • The canned/ambient food market section of the report gives context. It compares the canned/ambient food market with other segments of the frozen and fruit & veg market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, canned/ambient food indicators comparison.

Major companies in the fruit and vegetables canning, pickling, and drying market include Bolton Group; ConAgra Foods; Del Monte; Kraft Heinz and General Mills.The fruit and vegetables canning, pickling, and drying market consists of sales of canned, pickled, and dried vegetables, fruits and specialty foods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce canned, pickled, and dried vegetables, fruits and specialty foods. These establishments may package the dried or dehydrated ingredients they make along with other purchased ingredients. The companies in the industry package and distribute their products through various distribution channels to both individual customers and commercial establishments. The canned and ambient market is segmented into fruit and vegetable canning; specialty canning and dried and dehydrated food. Western Europe was the largest region in the global canned and ambient food market, accounting for 32% of the market in 2020. Asia Pacific was the second largest region accounting for 27% of the global canned and ambient food market. Africa was the smallest region in the global canned and ambient food market.Some canned and ambient food manufacturers are using organic fruits and vegetables to keep pace with the changing consumer preferences for pesticide-free organic fruits and vegetables. Organic canned fruits and vegetables have negligible pesticides and fertilizers content and are comparatively safer and healthier than conventionally grown food. Some of the companies specializing in organic canned food products include Simpletruth, Native Forest, Naturz Organics.The outbreak of Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has acted as a massive restraint on the canned and ambient food manufacturing market in 2020 as supply chains were disrupted due to trade restrictions and consumption declined due to lockdowns imposed by governments globally. COVID 19 is an infectious disease with flu-like symptoms including fever, cough, and difficulty in breathing. The virus was first identified in 2019 in Wuhan, Hubei province of the People's Republic of China and spread globally including Western Europe, North America and Asia. Food and beverage manufacturers depend on supply of raw materials from domestic and international suppliers. As many governments restricted the movement of goods across countries and locally, manufacturers had to halt production due to lack of raw materials. Also, restrictions on trade of non-essential goods and fear of contamination through manufacturing facilities contributed to the decline. The outbreak is expected to continue to have a negative impact on businesses throughout 2020 and into 2021. However, it is expected that the canned and ambient food manufacturing market will recover from the shock across the forecast period as it is a 'black swan' event and not related to ongoing or fundamental weaknesses in the market or the global economy.Many countries across the globe are experiencing falling prices of crops due to overcapacity; this is expected result in low raw material costs for food and beverage companies. For example, in 2019, the Indian government spent $873 million to subsidize the export of sugar as a result of overproduction of sugarcane, thereby reducing prices. Thus, overproduction of certain crops is likely to result in higher profit margins for food and beverage companies. Higher profit margins will be canned and ambient food manufacturing companies to increase their production and drive the market going forward. Key Topics Covered: 1. Executive Summary 2. Report Structure 3. Canned And Ambient Food Market Characteristics3.1. Market Definition3.2. Key Segmentation 4. Canned And Ambient Food Market Product Analysis4.1. Leading Products/ Services4.2. Key Features and Differentiators4.3. Development Products 5. Canned And Ambient Food Market Supply Chain5.1. Supply Chain5.2. Distribution5.3. End Customers 6. Canned And Ambient Food Market Customer Information6.1. Customer Preferences6.2. End Use Market Size and Growth 7. Canned And Ambient Food Market Trends And Strategies 8. Impact Of COVID-19 On Canned And Ambient Food 9. Canned And Ambient Food Market Size And Growth9.1. Market Size9.2. Historic Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)9.2.1. Drivers Of The Market9.2.2. Restraints On The Market9.3. Forecast Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)9.3.1. Drivers Of The Market9.3.2. Restraints On The Market 10. Canned And Ambient Food Market Regional Analysis10.1. Global Canned And Ambient Food Market, 2020, By Region, Value ($ Billion)10.2. Global Canned And Ambient Food Market, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Historic And Forecast, By Region10.3. Global Canned And Ambient Food Market, Growth And Market Share Comparison, By Region 11. Canned And Ambient Food Market Segmentation

12. Canned And Ambient Food Market Segments12.1. Global Fruit And Vegetable Canning Market, Segmentation By Type, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion) - Fruit Canning; Vegetable Canning12.2. Global Specialty Canning Market, Segmentation By Type, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion) - Canned Baby Food; Canned Soups; Other Canned Specialty Foods12.3. Global Dried And Dehydrated Food Market, Segmentation By Type, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion) - Dehydrated Fruits; Dehydrated Meat Products; Dehydrated Vegetables; Other Dried And Dehydrated Food 13. Canned And Ambient Food Market Metrics13.1. Canned And Ambient Food Market Size, Percentage Of GDP, 2015-2025, Global13.2. Per Capita Average Canned And Ambient Food Market Expenditure, 2015-2025, Global

14. Asia-Pacific Canned And Ambient Food Market

15. Western Europe Canned And Ambient Food Market

16. Eastern Europe Canned And Ambient Food Market

17. North America Canned And Ambient Food Market

18. South America Canned And Ambient Food Market

19. Middle East Canned And Ambient Food Market

20. Africa Canned And Ambient Food Market

21. Canned And Ambient Food Market Competitive Landscape21.1. Competitive Market Overview21.2. Market Shares21.3. Company Profiles21.3.1. Bolton Group21.3.1.1. Company Overview21.3.1.2. Products And Services21.3.1.3. Strategy21.3.1.4. Financial Performance21.3.2. ConAgra Foods21.3.2.1. Company Overview21.3.2.2. Products And Services21.3.2.3. Strategy21.3.2.4. Financial Performance21.3.3. Del Monte21.3.3.1. Company Overview21.3.3.2. Products And Services21.3.3.3. Strategy21.3.3.4. Financial Performance21.3.4. Kraft Heinz21.3.4.1. Company Overview21.3.4.2. Products And Services21.3.4.3. Strategy21.3.4.4. Financial Performance21.3.5. General Mills21.3.5.1. Company Overview21.3.5.2. Products And Services21.3.5.3. Strategy21.3.5.4. Financial Performance 22. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Canned And Ambient Food Market 23. Market Background: Frozen And Fruit & Veg Market23.1. Frozen And Fruit & Veg Market Characteristics23.2. Frozen And Fruit & Veg Market Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F Growth, By Segment, Value ($ Billion), Global23.3. Global Frozen And Fruit & Veg Market, 2020, By Region, Value ($ Billion)23.4. Global Frozen And Fruit & Veg Market, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Historic And Forecast, By Region23.5. Global Frozen And Fruit & Veg Market, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Segmentation By Type, Value ($ Billion) 24. Recommendations24.1. Global Canned And Ambient Food Market In 2025- Growth Countries24.2. Global Canned And Ambient Food Market In 2025- Growth Segments24.3. Global Canned And Ambient Food Market In 2025- Growth Strategies 25. Appendix25.1. NAICS Definitions Of Industry Covered In This Report25.2. Abbreviations25.3. Currencies25.4. Research Inquiries25.5. The Publisher 26. Copyright And DisclaimerFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hytyme

Media Contact: Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-canned-and-ambient-food-industry-to-2030---featuring-bolton-group-conagra-foods-and-del-monte-among-others-301350254.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
39K+
Post
155K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Conagra Foods#Canned Food#Food Group#Food Industry#Market Research#Bolton Group#Researchandmarkets Com#Cagr#The Canned Ambient Food#Kraft Heinz#General Mills
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
Related
ElectronicsPosted by
TheStreet

Smart Plug Market: Dominant Market Positions Likely To Be Attained By D-Link Corp. And Panasonic Corp. |Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio forecasts the smart plug market to grow by USD 13.99 billion at almost 30% during 2020-2024. Belkin International Inc., D-Link Corp.( Taiwan) , EDIMAX Technology Co. Ltd.( Taiwan) , Etekcity Corp.(US) , Insteon(US) , iSmart Alarm Inc.(US) , Leviton Manufacturing Co. Inc.(US) , Panasonic Corp.( Japan) , SDI Technologies Inc.(US) , and TP-Link Technologies Co. Ltd.( China) will attain dominant positions in the smart plug market landscape.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Mezcal Market Witnesses Emergence Of Craft Distillers And Ilegal Mezcal As The Dominant Players | Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The mezcal market is poised to grow by USD 979.02 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 24% during the forecast period. Craft Distillers (US), Ilegal Mezcal ( Guatemala), Mezcal Amores ( Mexico), Pernod Ricard SA ( France), and Scorpion Mezcal ( Mexico) will retain their dominant position in mezcal market vendor landscape during the forecast period.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

N95 Respirators Market: 3M Co., Ansell Ltd., And Cambridge Mask Co. Will Retain Dominant Positions In Vendor Landscape|Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As per Technavio Research Analysis, the N95 respirators market is likely to register a decelerating CAGR of almost 13% while registering an incremental growth of USD 612.82 million during 2020-2024. 3M Co.(US), Ansell Ltd.( Australia), Cambridge Mask Co.(UK), Cardinal Health Inc.(US), Honeywell International Inc.(US) are the some of the prominent players of N95 Respirators Market.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Diesel Engine Market: Sales Growth Is Expected To Be Worth USD 3.52 Billion | Technavio Insights

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio offers a comprehensive global market analysis for the diesel engine market which is expected to grow by USD 3.52 billion during 2021-2025. This diesel engine market analysis report covers market segmentation by end-user (marine, construction, agriculture, and generators) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA). The diesel engines market for non-automotive applications report also offers information on several market vendors, including AB Volvo, Caterpillar Inc., Cummins Inc., Isuzu Motors Ltd., J C Bamford Excavators Ltd., MAN SE, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Rolls Royce Plc, Wartsila Corp., and Yanmar Holdings Co. Ltd. among others.
WorldPosted by
TheStreet

MEDI FUTURES Achieves $10.6M In Total Investments For Its Highly-recognized, Original Ultrasound Medical Device Technology

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MEDI FUTURES , a company known for the development of ultrasound medical platforms and a member of Born2Global Centre , has officially made the list of companies that have attracted more than USD 10 million in investments. Recently, the company attracted USD 5.2 million in common stock investments from DS Asset Management , helping it surpass the USD 10 million investment mark with an accumulated total of USD 10.6 million in investments.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Dole Sunshine Company Drives Global Promise Forward With Eye On 2025

One Year After Launch Dole Reports on Its Promise of Sunshine for All - Making Change for People, Planet and Prosperity. SINGAPORE, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dole Sunshine Company* today released its first Sunshine for All™ Progress Report, one year after announcing " The Dole Promise." Its six-prong promise drives the 170-year-old company to increase access to sustainable nutrition, decrease food waste, plastics in packaging and carbon emissions, and grow value for the company's stakeholders.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Worldwide Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Industry To 2030 - Featuring 3P Biopharmaceuticals, 53 Biologics And Adagene Among Others

DUBLIN, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market by Type of Product, Scale of Operations, Expression System, Company Size, Biologics and Key Geographical Regions - Industry Trends and Global Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This report features an extensive study on the...
Marketsbostonnews.net

Low Moisture Food Market Have High Growth But May Foresee Even Higher Value

The Latest survey report on Global Low Moisture Food Market sheds lights on changing dynamics in Food & Beverages Sector and elaborates market size and growth pattern of each of Low Moisture Food segments. As the shift to value continues, the producers are tackling challenges to personalized nutrition and match taste profiles. A wide list of manufacturers were considered in the survey; to include mix bag of leaders and emerging manufacturers for company profiling that includes Mondelez International, PepsiCo, Cargill, ConAgra Foods, General Mills, Kraft Heinz, Leprino Foods etc.
Food & Drinksthedallasnews.net

Hot Dog and Sausages Market To See Extraordinary Growth | Johnsonville, Westaway Sausages, Smithfield Foods

The Latest survey report on Global Hot Dog and Sausages Market sheds lights on changing dynamics in Food & Beverages Sector and elaborates market size and growth pattern of each of Hot Dog and Sausages segments. As the shift to value continues, the producers are tackling challenges to personalized nutrition and match taste profiles. A wide list of manufacturers were considered in the survey; to include mix bag of leaders and emerging manufacturers for company profiling that includes Nestle, Bar-S Foods, Tyson Foods, The Franconian Sausage Company, Hormel Foods, Kunzler & Company, Campofrio Food Group, Tasty-Bake, Kent Quality Foods, TC Fines & Sons, Sigma Alimentos, The Galloping Goose Sausage Company, Johnsonville, Westaway Sausages, Smithfield Foods, Vienna Beef & Goodman Fielder.
Marketsbaltimorenews.net

Global Whey Protein Concentrate Market to be Driven by Growing Health-Conscious Consumers and Introduction of New Products in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, 'Global Whey Protein Concentrate Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026', gives an in-depth analysis of the global whey protein concentrate market, assessing the market based on its segments like nature, form, end-use, composition, distribution channel, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter's Five Forces models.
AgricultureLas Vegas Herald

Animal Feed Market Share, Size, Structure, Demands, Challenges and Opportunities by 2026

According to IMARC Group's latest report, titled "Animal Feed Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026", the global animal feed market reached a value of US$ 448 Billion in 2020. Animal feed includes raw, processed, and semi-processed products grown and manufactured for the consumption of poultry, swine, ruminants, and aquatic animals. It is rich in fibers, proteins, carbohydrates, minerals, antibiotics, and antioxidants. It aids in maintaining the overall health of animals and improving the quality of animal products like eggs, milk, and meat.
Marketsbostonnews.net

Industrial Chocolate Market to See Massive Growth by 2027 | Barry Callebaut, Cargill, Nestle

Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Global Industrial Chocolate Market 2021-2027. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Industrial Chocolate market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.
Industrybostonnews.net

Cocoa Ingredients Market is Booming Worldwide with Mars, Barry Callebaut, Cargill

Latest business intelligence report released on Global Cocoa Ingredients Market, covers different industry elements and growth inclinations that helps in predicting market forecast. The report allows complete assessment of current and future scenario scaling top to bottom investigation about the market size, % share of key and emerging segment, major development, and technological advancements. Also, the statistical survey elaborates detailed commentary on changing market dynamics that includes market growth drivers, roadblocks and challenges, future opportunities, and influencing trends to better understand Cocoa Ingredients market outlook.
Marketsbostonnews.net

Fruit Drinks Market Is Booming Worldwide | Tropicana, Huiyuan, Coca-Cola

AMA Research recently released research coverage on Global Fruit Drinks Market that evaluates and provides market size, trend, and estimation to 2026. The Fruit Drinks market study provides ready-to-access and self-analyzed study with significant research data proves to be a useful document for managers, industry consultants and key executives to better understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and competitors development activities.
RecipesLas Vegas Herald

Corn Puree Market Is Booming Worldwide with Sun Impex, Cedenco Foods, Nestle

The latest study released on the Global Corn Puree Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2026. The Corn Puree market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
IndustryPosted by
TheStreet

Food Logistics Market In Air Freight & Logistics Industry: The Positioning Of Top Vendors- Americold Realty Trust, C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc., ColdEX Ltd., DACHSER SE Will Be Dominant During The Forecast Period

Impact of COVID-19 The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. The food logistics market in...
EconomyLas Vegas Herald

Instant Oatmeal Market Shaping from Growth to Value | Kellogg, PepsiCo, Conagra Foods

Latest business intelligence report released on Global Instant Oatmeal Market, covers different industry elements and growth inclinations that helps in predicting market forecast. The report allows complete assessment of current and future scenario scaling top to bottom investigation about the market size, % share of key and emerging segment, major development, and technological advancements. Also, the statistical survey elaborates detailed commentary on changing market dynamics that includes market growth drivers, roadblocks and challenges, future opportunities, and influencing trends to better understand Instant Oatmeal market outlook.
CancerPosted by
TheStreet

Worldwide Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation Industry To 2027 - Featuring Pluristem Therapeutics, CellGenix And Regen Biopharma Among Others

DUBLIN, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation (HSCT) Market - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2019 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Hematopoietic stem cell transplantation is a procedure in which multipotent hematopoietic stem cells sourced from peripheral blood cells, bone marrow,...
Marketsthedallasnews.net

Rising Food & Beverage Industry Is Likely To Augment Sales Of Bag & Bag Aerosol Can Market By 2031 End

As per the recent research report published by Fact.MR, the global Bag & Bag Aerosol Can Market Sales is on course to achieve a highly eye-catching growth during 2021 to 2031. The Sales Analysis report on the Bag & Bag Aerosol Can market discusses the possible outcomes of investment in certain strategies that can be adopted during the forecast period for generating revenues & Sales growth. The main objective of the Survey report Of Bag & Bag Aerosol Can is to draw a basic outline of the market Outlook and describe its classification.

Comments / 0

Community Policy