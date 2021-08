Recently, Clarkson shared some information on where they plan on going. However, it seems that Covid may still get in the way of their plans. Wilman explained, “It’s one of the big nightmares it is. We chose a country, I won’t say which one we chose, but we were working on a story in a country which was an amber country, so we could have gone to it, and then it went red just a few days ago, so back to the drawing board.”