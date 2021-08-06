Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

Modulaire Group Announces Q2 2021 Financial Results Conference Call

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 5 days ago

LONDON, Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Modulaire Group, a leading business services company specialising in modular space, today announced that it will hold its second quarter financial results conference call on Thursday 12 th August 2021 at 3:00pm BST ( 10:00 a.m., Eastern Time).

Prior to the call, the slide presentation, Q2 2021 financial information and dial-in details will be available at https://www.modulairegroup.com/investors/financial-reports that includes a password-protection feature. Access will be granted to existing and prospective lenders and noteholders and certain other eligible parties (including securities analysts and rating agencies) who have registered for an account. Modulaire Group invites all interested parties to register at their earliest convenience by visiting https://www.modulairegroup.com/investors/apply.

About Modulaire Group

Modulaire Group is a leader in European modular services and infrastructure. We create smart spaces for people to live, work and learn. Our business is designed to help customers find the right space solution, no matter what their requirements. Modulaire Group has operations in 25 countries with approximately 271,000 modular space and portable storage units and 3,400 remote accommodations rooms. The company operates as Algeco in Europe and Scandinavia, Elliott, Advanté, Carter and ProComm in the United Kingdom, BUKO Huisvesting, BUKO Bouw & Winkels and BUKO Bouwsystemen in The Netherlands, Tecnifor and Locabox in Italy, Ausco in Australia, Portacom in New Zealand, and Algeco Chengdong in China.

For further information:Investor relations: Phil Vellacott investorrelations@modulairegroup.com +44 (0)7841 563541

Media enquiries: Tulchan Communications modulairegroup@tulchangroup.com +44 (0)207 353 4200

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/modulaire-group-announces-q2-2021-financial-results-conference-call-301350355.html

SOURCE Modulaire Group

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
39K+
Post
155K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eastern Time#European#Algeco#Buko Bouw Winkels#Portacom#Tulchan Communications
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
China
Related
Financial ReportsBusiness Insider

Vext Science to Hold Conference Call to Review its Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 11, 2021 /CNW/ - Vext Science, Inc. ("Vext" or the "Company") (CSE: VEXT) (OTCQX: VEXTF) a cannabinoid brand leader based in Arizona, leveraging its core expertise in extraction, manufacturing, cultivation and marketing to build a profitable multi-state footprint, announced today that it will host a conference call and webcast Tuesday August 24, 2021, at 8:00 a.m. ET to discuss its second quarter financial results. The call will be chaired by Eric Offenberger, CEO and Vahan Ajamian, CFO:
Financial ReportsPosted by
The Motley Fool

Bioventus Inc. (BVS) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

Bioventus Inc. (NASDAQ:BVS) Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the second-quarter 2021 earnings conference call for Bioventus Inc. [Operator instructions] Please note that this conference call is being recorded and that the recording will be available on the company's website for replay shortly after the end of the call. Before we begin, I would like to remind everyone that our remarks today may contain forward-looking statements that are based on the current expectations of management and involve inherent risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated, including the risks and uncertainties described in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission including Item 1A of the company's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, as well as our most recent 10-Q filing to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speaks only as of the date made, although it may voluntarily do so from time to time.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

MISTRAS Group To Present At The Sidoti August Microcap Conference August 18, 2021 At 8:30 AM EDT

PRINCETON JUNCTION, N.J., Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MISTRAS Group, Inc. (MG: NYSE) - a leading "one source" global provider of technology-enabled asset protection solutions used to maximize the uptime and safety of critical energy, industrial, and public infrastructure - announced today that Dennis Bertolotti, Chief Executive Officer, and Edward Prajzner, Chief Financial Officer, will be presenting on August 18, 2021, from 8:30 am - 9:00 am EDT at the Sidoti August Microcap Conference, which is being held virtually. Management will also be hosting virtual one-on-one meetings throughout the conference.
Financial ReportsPosted by
TheStreet

Assure Holdings Sets Second Quarter 2021 Conference Call For Monday, August 16, 2021, At 5:00 P.m. ET

DENVER, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Assure Holdings Corp. (the " Company" or " Assure") (TSXV: IOM; OTCQB: ARHH), a provider of intraoperative neuromonitoring services, will hold a conference call on Monday, August 16, 2021, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021. The Company will report its financial results in a press release prior to the conference call.
Financial ReportsBusiness Insider

SilverCrest Reports Q2 2021 Financial Results

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 11, 2021 /CNW/ - SilverCrest Metals Inc. ("SilverCrest" or the "Company") is pleased to report the Company's unaudited financial results for the second quarter of 2021 ("Q2, 2021"). The unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements and management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 are available under the Company's SEDAR profile on www.sedar.com or on SilverCrest's website www.silvercrestmetals.com. All amounts herein are presented in United States Dollars, unless otherwise stated.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Announces Successful Conclusion Of 24th Annual Technology Conference

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. ("Oppenheimer") - a leading investment bank, wealth manager, and a subsidiary of Oppenheimer Holdings (OPY) - Get Report - today successfully concluded its 24 th Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Conference. The virtual conference, held from August 9 - 11, built upon Oppenheimer's technology thought leadership to advance discussions on significant trends and opportunities for institutional investors and companies across the sector. More than 150 leading public technology companies - including Atlassian, AT&T, Enphase, Fiverr, Lending Tree, The Trade Desk, Twilio, and Unity Software - were joined by over 25 disruptive private technology companies such as DialPad, Egnyte, Valens, and Vacasa for two days of virtual meetings with the more than 700 institutional investors who attended this year's event.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

CommScope Prices $1,250 Million Senior Secured Notes Offering

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (COMM) - Get Report (the "Company," "we," "us" or "our") announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, CommScope, Inc. (the "Issuer"), priced its offering of $1,250 million in aggregate principal amount of 4.75% senior secured notes due 2029 (the "Notes"). The Notes are being offered to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and to certain non-U.S. persons outside the United States in reliance on Regulation S under the Securities Act.
Newtown, PAPosted by
TheStreet

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. Reports Inducement Grant Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

NEWTOWN, Pa., Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSDT ) (TSX: HSM ) ("Helius" or the "Company"), a neurotech company focused on neurological wellness, today announced that, effective August 10, 2021, its independent directors approved an equity award under Helius' 2021 Inducement Plan, as a material inducement to an individual entering into employment with the Company. The equity award was approved in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4), which also requires a public announcement of equity awards that are not made under a stockholder approved equity plan.
Financial ReportsPosted by
TheStreet

Global Arena Holding Files 10-Q For Second Quarter 2021 And Reminds Stockholders To Attend August 12th Webinar

New York, NY, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Global Arena Holding, Inc. (the "Company") (OTC Markets: GAHC), a growth oriented, acquisition minded company focused on specific niche markets offering exponential growth, is pleased to announce that the Company has filed the 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2021; reminding stockholders to attend the webinar:
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Declares Quarterly Dividend

CLEVELAND, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (HY) - Get Report today announced that the Board of Directors declared a regular cash dividend of 32.25 cents per share. The dividend is payable on both the Class A and Class B Common Stock and will be paid September 15, 2021 to stockholders of record at the close of business on September 1, 2021.
Financial ReportsPosted by
TheStreet

Mexco Energy Corporation Reports Financial Results For Profitable First Quarter

MIDLAND, TX, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mexco Energy Corporation (NYSE American: MXC) today reported operating revenues in the first quarter of fiscal 2022 increased 241% to $1,264,198 from $370,456 for the first quarter of fiscal 2021. This increase resulted from a 34% increase in oil production and a 13% increase in natural gas production as well as the average sales price of oil and natural gas for the quarter ending June 30, 2021 to $63.94 per barrel (a 161% increase) and $2.98 per Mcf (a 189% increase), respectively.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Genesis Park Acquisition Corp. Announces Effectiveness Of Registration Statement And Extraordinary Meeting Date In Connection With Proposed Business Combination With Redwire

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. and HOUSTON, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Genesis Park Acquisition Corp. (GNPK) ("Genesis Park"), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company, announced today that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") has declared effective its registration statement on Form S-4 (File No. 333-257710), which includes Genesis Park's definitive proxy statement/prospectus in connection with Genesis Park's Extraordinary General Meeting of shareholders relating to the previously announced business combination (the "Business Combination") with Redwire.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

ProQR Announces Webcast Of Presentation At Upcoming HC Wainwright Ophthalmology Virtual Conference

LEIDEN, Netherlands & CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (Nasdaq: PRQR) (the "Company"), a company dedicated to changing lives through the creation of transformative RNA therapies for genetic eye diseases, today announced that Company management will present at the upcoming HC Wainwright Ophthalmology Virtual Conference. The presentation will be available on demand on August 17, 2021, at 7:00 am EDT.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

KE Holdings Appoints New Directors

KE Holdings Inc. ("Beike" or the "Company") (NYSE: BEKE), a leading integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services, today announced the appointment of Mr. XU Tao, the Company's chief financial officer, as an executive director of its board of directors (the "Board"), and the appointment of Mr. ZHU Hansong as an independent director of the Board, effective immediately, based on the recommendations of the nominating and corporate governance committee of the Board. The Board also appointed Mr. ZHU Hansong as a member of the compensation committee of the Board and a member of the audit committee of the Board. At the same time, Mr. PENG Yongdong stepped down as a member of the compensation committee of the Board, and Mr. XU Wangang stepped down as a member of the audit committee of the Board. Mr. PENG Yongdong will continue to serve as the chairman of the Board and the chief executive officer of the Company, and Mr. XU Wangang will continue to serve as an executive director of the Board and the chief operating officer of the Company.
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

Ventas Announces Pricing Of Senior Notes Offering

Ventas, Inc. (VTR) - Get Report ("Ventas" or the "Company") announced today that it has priced a public offering of $500 million aggregate principal amount of 2.500% Senior Notes due 2031 (the "Notes") at 99.744% of the principal amount. The Notes are being issued by Ventas Realty, Limited Partnership ("Ventas Realty"), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, and will be guaranteed, on a senior unsecured basis, by the Company. The sale of the Notes is expected to close on August 20, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.
LawPosted by
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders With Losses On Their Investment In DiDi Global Inc. F/k/a Xiaoju Kuaizhi Inc. Of Class Action Lawsuit And Upcoming Deadline - DIDI

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against DiDi Global Inc. f/k/a Xiaoju Kuaizhi Inc. ("DiDi" or the "Company") (DIDI) and certain of its officers and directors. The class action, filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, and docketed under 21-cv-06603, is a securities class action brought by Plaintiff under Sections 11 and 15 of the Securities Act of 1933 (the "Securities Act") and under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act") on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired publicly traded DiDi securities: (a) pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus (collectively, the "Registration Statement") issued in connection with the Company's June 2021 initial public offering (the "IPO" or the "Offering"); and/or (b) between June 30, 2021 and July 21, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period").

Comments / 0

Community Policy