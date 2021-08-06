Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Macronix And Foxconn Sign Asset Transaction Agreement For 6-inch Wafer Fab

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 5 days ago

HSINCHU, Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Macronix International Co., Ltd. (" Macronix") (TWSE: 2337), a leading integrated device designer and manufacturer in Non-Volatile Memory (NVM), and Hon Hai Technology Group (" Foxconn") (TWSE: 2317), the world's largest electronics manufacturer and service provider, today announced the signing of an Asset Transaction Agreement for the sales of Macronix's 6-inch wafer fab and equipment in Hsinchu Science Park to Foxconn for NT$2.52 billion. The transaction is expected to be closed by the end of 2021.

The Asset Transaction Agreement was signed by Dr. Chih-Yuan Lu, President of Macronix, and Dr. Bob Wei-Ming Chen, President of Foxconn Semiconductor Business Group (" S Business Group"). The momentous event was also witnessed by Mr. Miin Wu, Chairman and CEO of Macronix, and Mr. Young Liu, Chairman and CEO of Foxconn. Not only does the transaction reflect Foxconn's commitment to the long-term "3+3" (industry and technology) company vision but it also signifies a deeper commercial collaboration between Macronix and Foxconn.

"The acquisition of the 6-inch wafer fab in Hsinchu Science Park officially signals Foxconn's entry into the manufacture and development of wide band gap semiconductors, especially SiC, paving the way for a long-term commitment to semiconductor development. The manufacturing of SiC is in line with Foxconn's 3+3 strategy (EV, digital health, Robotics + AI, semiconductor, advanced communication). SiC MOSFET is an important device for EV, while EV occupies the No.1 position in Foxconn's 3+3 strategy. The 6-inch wafer fab will function as S Business Group's headquarters in Hsinchu, the world famous semiconductor cluster, enabling closer partnership with the semiconductor companies based in the Hsinchu Science Park", said Mr. Young Liu, Chairman and CEO of Foxconn.

"To enhance advanced technology and global competitiveness, Macronix will focus on 12-inch wafer business, especially R&D and manufacturing of the advanced 3D NAND Flash and NOR Flash products after capacity expansion. Macronix is pleased to see the subject 6-inch wafer fab continue to make its contribution to Taiwan as Foxconn commits to have the fab be used as an important base for Foxconn to reinforce its semiconductor development plan and to meet the demand of electric vehicles. Considering that Macronix is advancing to take the lead in the global automotive electronics market, a closer collaboration between Macronix and Foxconn in the near future may be anticipated", said Mr. Miin Wu, Chairman and CEO of Macronix.

The interim Board meeting was held by Macronix and Foxconn respectively this morning to approve the above transaction, and the contract signing ceremony was held shortly at the subject 6-inch wafer fab. The subject 6-inch wafer fab, located in Hsinchu Science Park with completed industrial supply chain. In addition to manufacture SiC Power MOSFET, Foxconn confirmed that it will also manufacture silicon wafer products, such as MEMS, in order to achieve Foxconn's strategic goals on development of semiconductors industry, electric vehicles, and digital health.

About Macronix

Macronix, a leading integrated device manufacturer in the non-volatile memory (NVM) market, provides a full range of NOR Flash, NAND Flash, and ROM products. With its world-class R&D and manufacturing capability, Macronix continues to deliver high-quality, innovative and performance-driven products to its customers in the consumer, communication, computing, automotive, networking and other market segments.

Find out more at www.macronix.com

About Hon Hai Technology Group

Established in Taiwan in 1974, Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. ("Foxconn Technology Group") (2317: Taiwan) is the world's largest electronics manufacturer. Hon Hai is also the leading technological solution provider and it continuously leverages its expertise in software and hardware to integrate its unique manufacturing systems with emerging technologies. To learn more, visit: www.honhai.com

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/macronix-and-foxconn-sign-asset-transaction-agreement-for-6-inch-wafer-fab-301350137.html

SOURCE Macronix

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
39K+
Post
155K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taiwan Semiconductor#Semiconductor Industry#Fab#Hsinchu#Business Group#Foxconn#Ev#Mosfet#S Business Group#Nand Flash#Nor Flash#Board#Mems
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
Related
Businessaustinnews.net

Telkonet Signs Stock Purchase Agreement with VDA Group

Strategic Transaction Will Expand Companies' Reach and Create Opportunity for Global Leadership in Intelligent Automation, Occupancy-based Energy Management and Iot Technology through a Collective World-wide Presence. WAUKESHA, WI / ACCESSWIRE / August 9, 2021 / Telkonet, Inc. (OTCQB:TKOI) ('Telkonet') and VDA Group S.p.A. ('VDA') today announced that they have entered...
BusinessPosted by
MyChesCo

InterDigital Signs Licensing Agreement with Xiaomi

WILMINGTON, DE — InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) this week announced it has entered into a multi-year, worldwide, non-exclusive, royalty-bearing license with Xiaomi. The license covers Xiaomi’s cellular-enabled mobile devices under InterDigital’s standard essential patents related to cellular wireless (including 3G, 4G and 5G), WiFi and HEVC video technology. As part of...
Businesswtaq.com

Taiwan’s Foxconn buys wafer plant from Macronix -sources

TAIPEI (Reuters) – Foxconn has bought a 6-inch wafer fabrication plant from Taiwan chipmaker Macronix International, three sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Thursday, as the tech giant expands in the chip industry. The sources declined to disclose the purchase price. Electronics manufacturing conglomerate Foxconn, which...
Businessaithority.com

Transphorm Announces the Close of JV Transaction for Acquisition of AFSW Wafer-Fab

New Joint Venture Partner, JCP Capital, Adds Financial Strength for Continued Operation of Transphorm’s Premier GaN Manufacturing Fab. Transphorm, Inc. a pioneer in and global supplier of high reliability, high performance gallium nitride (GaN) power conversion products, announced the close of the transaction for the acquisition of 100% interest in the Company’s AFSW wafer-fab facility by GaNovation, Transphorm’s recent joint venture with Palo Alto-based JCP Capital, a new strategic-financial partner.
Medical & Biotechmadisonstartups.com

NorthStar, GE Healthcare Sign Exclusive Agreement

NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes and GE Healthcare signed an exclusive agreement for the manufacturing and distribution of iodine-123 (I-123) capsules in the United States, NorthStar announced recently. According to a release, GE Healthcare’s Pharmaceutical Diagnostics unit will manufacture and supply NorthStar with I-123 under the NorthStar label using a new production...
BusinessElectronicsWeekly.com

Possible alternative bid for Newport Wafer Fab

Ron Black, who resigned as Imagination CEO when Chinese investors attempted a takeover, is reported to be involved in an investor group considering a bid to buy Newport Wafer Fab. The UK National Security Adviser is currently looking into whether Nexperia’s bid for the fab is against the public interest....
Energy IndustryPosted by
Reuters

Tellurian signs 10-year LNG agreement with Shell

July 29 (Reuters) - U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) developer Tellurian Inc said on Thursday it had signed 10-year sale and purchase agreements (SPA) with Royal Dutch Shell for 3 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) of LNG. Tellurian shares jumped 15.1% to $4.20 on the news. Demand for LNG has...
Financial ReportsPosted by
TheStreet

Global Arena Holding Files 10-Q For Second Quarter 2021 And Reminds Stockholders To Attend August 12th Webinar

New York, NY, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Global Arena Holding, Inc. (the "Company") (OTC Markets: GAHC), a growth oriented, acquisition minded company focused on specific niche markets offering exponential growth, is pleased to announce that the Company has filed the 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2021; reminding stockholders to attend the webinar:
TechnologyPosted by
TheStreet

GLOBAL TECH INDUSTRIES GROUP, INC. ENTERS FINAL PHASE OF APPROVAL FOR NEW (iOS) APP: BEYOND BLOCKCHAIN: BUY CRYPTO

New York, NY, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (GTII:OTCQB) Global Tech Industries Group, Inc. (OTCQB: GTII) ("GTII" or the "Company"), www.gtii-us.com, a Nevada corporation, announced today that the Apple approved build of its new iOS App, Beyond Blockchain : Buy Crypto , was recently submitted to the Apple App Store. Apple has since informed the Company that the Beyond Blockchain App, which is the mobile version of the BeyondBlockchain. us website, is in the 'final review phase '. Once this review has been successfully completed, GTII will work with Apple to make the App available for download directly from the Apple App Store.
ElectronicsPosted by
TheStreet

Smart Plug Market: Dominant Market Positions Likely To Be Attained By D-Link Corp. And Panasonic Corp. |Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio forecasts the smart plug market to grow by USD 13.99 billion at almost 30% during 2020-2024. Belkin International Inc., D-Link Corp.( Taiwan) , EDIMAX Technology Co. Ltd.( Taiwan) , Etekcity Corp.(US) , Insteon(US) , iSmart Alarm Inc.(US) , Leviton Manufacturing Co. Inc.(US) , Panasonic Corp.( Japan) , SDI Technologies Inc.(US) , and TP-Link Technologies Co. Ltd.( China) will attain dominant positions in the smart plug market landscape.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

LG Uplus Taps On Cloudera To Build Real-time Big Data Analytics Platform To Deliver 5G Network Service Excellence

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloudera, Inc. , (CLDR) - Get Report, the enterprise data cloud company, today announced that LG Uplus has chosen Cloudera's data platform for improving its 5G network service quality and optimizing the customer experience. With Cloudera, LG Uplus is empowered to leverage the actionable intelligence and insights generated from the data to support its digital transformation initiatives and future proof its journey to the cloud.
WorldPosted by
TheStreet

MEDI FUTURES Achieves $10.6M In Total Investments For Its Highly-recognized, Original Ultrasound Medical Device Technology

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MEDI FUTURES , a company known for the development of ultrasound medical platforms and a member of Born2Global Centre , has officially made the list of companies that have attracted more than USD 10 million in investments. Recently, the company attracted USD 5.2 million in common stock investments from DS Asset Management , helping it surpass the USD 10 million investment mark with an accumulated total of USD 10.6 million in investments.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Diesel Engine Market: Sales Growth Is Expected To Be Worth USD 3.52 Billion | Technavio Insights

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio offers a comprehensive global market analysis for the diesel engine market which is expected to grow by USD 3.52 billion during 2021-2025. This diesel engine market analysis report covers market segmentation by end-user (marine, construction, agriculture, and generators) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA). The diesel engines market for non-automotive applications report also offers information on several market vendors, including AB Volvo, Caterpillar Inc., Cummins Inc., Isuzu Motors Ltd., J C Bamford Excavators Ltd., MAN SE, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Rolls Royce Plc, Wartsila Corp., and Yanmar Holdings Co. Ltd. among others.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Electric Commercial Vehicle Market Report Identifies AB Volvo, BYD Co. Ltd., Daimler AG As The Dominant Players | Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The electric commercial vehicle market is poised to grow by 531.99 thousand units during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 25% during the forecast period. This research report has classified industry-focused market players into dominant and strong categories on the basis of their market positioning. AB Volvo( Sweden) , BYD Co. Ltd.( China) , Daimler AG ( Germany) , Ford Motor Co.(US) , Hyundai Motor Co.( South Korea (Republic of Korea)) , Navistar International Corp.(US) , Nissan Motor Co. Ltd.( Japan) , Tata Motors Ltd.( India) , Tesla Inc. (US) , and Toyota Motor Corp.( Japan) are the dominant players discussed in detail in this report .
LawPosted by
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders With Losses On Their Investment In DiDi Global Inc. F/k/a Xiaoju Kuaizhi Inc. Of Class Action Lawsuit And Upcoming Deadline - DIDI

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against DiDi Global Inc. f/k/a Xiaoju Kuaizhi Inc. ("DiDi" or the "Company") (DIDI) and certain of its officers and directors. The class action, filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, and docketed under 21-cv-06603, is a securities class action brought by Plaintiff under Sections 11 and 15 of the Securities Act of 1933 (the "Securities Act") and under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act") on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired publicly traded DiDi securities: (a) pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus (collectively, the "Registration Statement") issued in connection with the Company's June 2021 initial public offering (the "IPO" or the "Offering"); and/or (b) between June 30, 2021 and July 21, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period").

Comments / 0

Community Policy