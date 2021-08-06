Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

ZY INVESTOR ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Zymergen Inc. Investors With Losses Exceeding $100K To Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline - ZY

By Business Wire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 5 days ago

WHY:Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Zymergen Inc. (ZY) pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and related prospectus (collectively, the "Registration Statement") issued in connection with Zymergen's April 2021 initial public offering (the "IPO" or "Offering"). A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than October 4, 2021.

SO WHAT: If you purchased Zymergen securities during the Class Period you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement.

WHAT TO DO NEXT:To join the Zymergen class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2141.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action. A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than October 4, 2021. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

WHY ROSEN LAW:We encourage investors to select qualified counsel with a track record of success in leadership roles. Often, firms issuing notices do not have comparable experience, resources or any meaningful peer recognition. Be wise in selecting counsel. The Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 4 each year since 2013 and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. In 2019 alone the firm secured over $438 million for investors. In 2020, founding partner Laurence Rosen was named by law360 as a Titan of Plaintiffs' Bar. Many of the firm's attorneys have been recognized by Lawdragon and Super Lawyers.

DETAILS OF THE CASE:According to the lawsuit, the Registration Statement featured false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) during the qualification process for Hyaline, key customers had encountered technical issues, including product shrinkage and incompatibility with customers' processes; (2) though the qualification process was critical to achieving market acceptance for Hyaline and generating revenue, Zymergen lacked visibility into the qualification process; (3) as a result, Zymergen overestimated demand for its products; (4) as a result of the foregoing, Zymergen's product delivery timeline was reasonably likely to be delayed, which in turn would delay revenue generation; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about Zymergen's business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

To join the Zymergen class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2141.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

No Class Has Been Certified. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one. You may select counsel of your choice. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing at this point. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210806005401/en/

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
39K+
Post
155K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ipo#Linkedin#Investors#Zy#Court#The Rosen Law Firm#Chinese#Super Lawyers#Linkedin#Twitter#Businesswire Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Facebook
Related
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces It Is Investigating Claims Against Katapult Holdings, Inc. And Encourages Investors With Losses To Contact The Firm

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Katapult Holdings, Inc. ("Katapult" or "the Company") (KPLT) for violations of the securities laws. The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

(ONTF) Alert: Johnson Fistel Launches Investigation Into ON24, Inc. - Stock Price Has Plummeted Since IPO; Investors Suffering Losses Encouraged To Contact The Firm

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholder Rights Law Firm Johnson Fistel, LLP, is investigating potential claims against ON24, Inc. ("ON24" or the "Company") (ONTF) for violations of federal securities laws. On or about February 3, 2021, ON24 sold about 8.6 million shares of stock in its initial public...
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

Ardelyx Inc. Reminder: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Investors Of Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Ardelyx Inc.

RADNOR, Pa., Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP announces that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has been filed against Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX) - Get Report ("Ardelyx") on behalf of those who purchased or acquired Ardelyx securities between August 6, 2020 and July 19, 2021 , inclusive (the "Class Period").
BusinessPosted by
The Press

NOTICE: Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the Zymergen Inc. Class Action Lawsuit - ZY

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that the Zymergen class action lawsuit charges Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ: ZY), certain of its officers and directors, and the underwriters of Zymergen's April 2021 initial public offering ("IPO") with violations of the Securities Act of 1933 and seeks to represent purchasers of Zymergen common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus (collectively, the "Registration Statement") issued in connection with Zymergen's IPO. The Zymergen class action lawsuit (Shankar v. Zymergen Inc., No. 21-cv-06028) was filed in the Northern District of California on August 4, 2021 and is assigned to Magistrate Judge Joseph C. Spero.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Zymergen Investor Alert - Klafter Lesser LLP, A Highly Accomplished Class Action Law Firm, Announces That A Class Action Has Been Filed

Klafter Lesser LLP, which has extensive experience in recovering investor losses, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed (21-cv-06028, N.D. Cal.) against Zymergen, Inc. (ZY) on behalf of persons or entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Zymergen common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus issued in connection with Zymergen's April 2021 IPO.
LawPosted by
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders With Losses On Their Investment In 360 DigiTech, Inc., Of Class Action Lawsuit And Upcoming Deadline - QFIN

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against 360 DigiTech, Inc. ("360 DigiTech", or the "Company") (QFIN) - Get Report and certain of its officers. The class action, filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, and docketed under 21-cv-06013, is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities other than Defendants that purchased or otherwise acquired 360 DigiTech securities between April 30, 2020 and July 7, 2021, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"), seeking to recover damages caused by Defendants' violations of the federal securities laws and to pursue remedies under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act") and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder, against the Company and certain of its top officials.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

XONE Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether The Sale Of The ExOne Company Is Fair To Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged To Contact The Firm - XONE

Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the sale of The ExOne Company (XONE) - Get Report to Desktop Metal, Inc. is fair to ExOne shareholders. Under the terms of the agreement, ExOne shareholders will receive $8.50 in cash and $17.00 in shares of Desktop Metal common stock for each share of ExOne common stock.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

AXSOME ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. On Behalf Of Axsome Stockholders And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. ("Axsome" or the "Company") (AXSM) - Get Report on behalf of Axsome stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Axsome has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, A Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation Of Katapult Holdings, Inc. (KPLT) On Behalf Of Investors

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP ("GPM"), a leading national shareholder rights law firm, today announced that it has commenced an investigation on behalf of Katapult Holdings, Inc. ("Katapult" or the "Company") (KPLT) investors concerning the Company's possible violations of the federal securities laws. If you suffered a loss on your...
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

OSC Publishes Summary Report For Dealers, Advisors And Investment Fund Managers

TORONTO, Aug. 10, 2021 /CNW/ - The Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) today published its summary report for dealers, advisers and investment fund managers, which provides information to help registrants comply with requirements under Ontario securities law. The report discusses important matters impacting registration, outcomes from compliance reviews and areas of...
LawPosted by
TheStreet

Deadline Reminder: Law Offices Of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors Of Looming Deadline In The Class Action Lawsuit Against Zymergen Inc. (ZY)

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors of the upcoming October 4, 2021deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the case filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Zymergen Inc. ("Zymergen" or the "Company") (ZY) common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus (collectively, the "Registration Statement") issued in connection with the Company's April 2021 initial public offering ("IPO" or the "Offering").
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Reminds Investors Of A Class Action Lawsuit Against Iterum Therapeutics Plc And Encourages Investors With Losses In Excess Of $100,000 To Contact The Firm

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, reminds investors of a class action lawsuit against Iterum Therapeutics plc ("Iterum" or "the Company") (ITRM) - Get Report for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

ZY INVESTOR ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces That A Securities Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Zymergen, Inc.

NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bernstein Liebhard, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired the securities of Zymergen Inc. ("Zymergen" or the "Company") (ZY) from April 20, 2021 through August 4, 2021 (the "Class Period"). The lawsuit filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California alleges violations of the Securities Act of 1933.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed On Behalf Of Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (SRAC) Investors And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm Before September 13, 2021

The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California on behalf of those who acquired Stable Road Acquisition Corp. ("Stable Road" or the "Company") (SRAC) securities from October 7, 2020 through July 13, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Investors have until September 13, 2021 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.
LawPosted by
TheStreet

The Law Offices Of Frank R. Cruz Announces The Filing Of A Securities Class Action On Behalf Of Zymergen Inc. (ZY) Investors

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Zymergen Inc. ("Zymergen" or the "Company") (ZY) common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus (collectively, the "Registration Statement") issued in connection with the Company's April 2021 initial public offering ("IPO" or the "Offering"). Zymergen investors have until October 4, 2021to file a lead plaintiff motion.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

ATVI INVESTOR ALERT: ROSEN, A LEADING AND LONGSTANDING LAW FIRM, Files Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Activision Blizzard, Inc. - ATVI

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it has filed a class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (ATVI) - Get Report between August 4, 2016 and July 27, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Activision Blizzard investors under the federal securities laws.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

INVESTOR ALERT: Scott Scott Attorneys At Law LLP Alerts Investors To Securities Class Action Against BlueCity Holdings Limited (BLCT) And September 17 Deadline

Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP ("Scott+Scott"), an international shareholder and consumer rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against BlueCity Holdings Limited (BLCT) ("BlueCity" or "the Company"), certain of its officers and directors, the underwriters of BlueCity's July 2020 initial public offering ("IPO"), and its U.S. representatives, alleging violations of the Securities Act of 1933. If you purchased or otherwise own BlueCity American Depository Shares (ADSs), and have suffered a loss, you are encouraged to contact attorney Jonathan Zimmerman for additional information at (888) 398-9312 or jzimmerman@scott-scott.com.

Comments / 0

Community Policy