Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Placer County, CA

Containment Grows Against River Fire, Some Evacuation Orders Lifted

By CBS13 Staff
Posted by 
CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bdyUd_0bJvFHDc00

COLFAX (CBS13) — The latest on the River Fire burning near Colfax:

More evacuation orders were lifted for

10:30 p.m.

Firefighters made good progress on the River Fire Friday.

According to Cal Fire, the acreage burned stayed at 2,600 into the night, while containment jumped again to 40%.

There have been three reported injuries so far: one firefighter and two civilians. Additionally, Cal Fire said 88 structures have been destroyed in the fire, while another 20 were damaged. Cal Fire said 3,400 more structures are threatened.

7:25 p.m.

More evacuation orders and warnings were lifted Friday evening as firefighters were able to mitigate the spread of the River Fire.

According to Cal Fire, mandatory evacuations were lifted for the following Nevada County areas:

  • NCO-E178 : Sunshine Valley Rd., Old Coach Way- All of and North of Old Coach Way, East of Woodpecker Ravine, South and West of Lower Colfax Rd.
  • NCO-E180: Orchard Springs & Bear River Pines-South of Greenhorn Access Rd., West of Rollins Lake, North of the Bear River, East of Hwy 174.
  • NCO-E386: Powerline Rd., Talking Pines Rd., Panorama Dr.-The east side of Colfax Hwy south of Bertino Rd. The west side of Lower Colfax Rd. south of Panorama Dr., North of the Chicago Park Post Office.

The following areas in the county remain under evacuation orders:

  • NCO-E050: Dog Bar Rd. (Central); Mount Olive Rd.(Western)-North of Buck Ridge Rd.; Dog Bar Rd. and East; South of Rattlesnake and Birch Meadow Acres; West of Clydesdale Rd.
  • NCO-E102: Sierra Knoll Estates; Dog Bar (South) – North of Retherford Rd.; Sierra Knoll Estates and East; South of Taylor Crossing Rd.; West of the Bear River (County Line)
  • NCO-E103: Mount Olive (Eastern)-North and South Mt. Olive Rd., West of Hwy 174, North of Bear River, East of Mt Olive Including Rolphholm Rd. and Clydesdale Rd.

In Placer County, evacuation orders are as follows:

  • Zone 1B: Evacuation Order Area Lifted-Railroad tracks west to Tokayana Way and Placer Hills Road to include every road off of those two roads. This does not include all of Milk Ranch Road and Campbell Creek Place. Ben Taylor Road to Sunray Lane is lifted.
  • Zone 2B: Evacuation Order Area Lifted-Rollins Lake Road west to the river. Highway 174 north to Rollins Lake. Evacuation Order Lifted for the following streets off of Highway 174; Drynan Lane, Oakhurt Lane, Amy Way, Gladycon Road, and Schroeder Lanes and all roads leading off of the above listed roads.
  • Zone 3: Evacuation Order Lifted-City of Colfax in its entirety.

1:04 p.m.

Some Evacuation Warnings have now been lifted in both Nevada and Placer counties.

According to Cal Fire, these following areas have had the warnings lifted:

• Zone 4: Railroad tracks west to the river, west Weimar Cross Rd. north to Dogbar Rd.

• Zone 5: East of I 80 to Rollins Lake, north to Secret Town Nevada County https://community.zonehaven.com/

• NCO-E048: Alta Sierra Country Club; Brewer Rd. (Northern); Fay Rd., Carrie Dr., Rainbow Rd. – North of Wolf Creek; Annie Drive and West; South Alta Sierra Dr.; West of Dog Bar and Norvin Way

• NCO-E163: Brewer Rd. (Southern); Buck Mountain; Lodestar Dr.- North of Conestoga Dr.; Brewer Rd. and East; South of Clover Valley & Norvin Way; West of Dog Bar Rd.

• NCO-E179: Peardale, (Central) Lower Colfax, Dalmatian- South and West of Hwy 174, North of Sunshine Valley and Panorama Dr., East of Woodpecker Ravine

• NCO-E181: Sontag; You Bet Rd. (Western); Greenhorn Access Rd.; Lost Lake Rd. (Southern)-East of Hwy 174, North and South of You Bet Rd., West of Greenhorn Creek and North of Greenhorn Access Rd.

• NCO-E187: You Bet Rd. (Eastern and Southern)-South of You Bet Rd., West of Steep Hollow Creek, North of Bear River and Rollins Reservoir, East of Little Green Horn Creek.

• NCO-E192:Woodpecker Ravine,Casa Loma Dr., Southern Rattlesnake Rd., Goodall Mine Rd.-South of Highland Dr., Wes Woodpecker Ravine, North of Oak Meadows, East of Rattlesnake Rd.

7:30 a.m.

Containment is growing against the River Fire.

Friday morning, Cal Fire reported that the wildfire near Colfax had stayed at 2,600 acres – the number it was at Thursday night. Containment has jumped up from 15 percent to 30 percent.

A total of 88 structures have been destroyed in the fire.

Full containment is now expected by Aug. 14, Cal Fire says.

Several evacuation orders remain in effect.

Previous day’s updates below:

8:07 p.m.

At least three injuries have been reported in the River Fire. Cal Fire said two civilians and a firefighter suffered minor injuries.

The fire has grown to burn 2,600 acres and was 15% contained. Cal Fire said 76 structures have been completely destroyed, including several homes. Another 20 structures were damaged. Approximately 3,400 more structures are threatened by flames.

After the fire erupted in size on Wednesday, Cal Fire said cooler temperatures Thursday allowed them to make good progress on building containment lines. Crews will work through the night to strengthen those containment lines, though the agency warns that increased temperatures on Friday may increase fire behavior.

As of Thursday evening, 858 firefighters were on assignment.

10:46 a.m.

The Nevada County Office of Emergency Services says a total of 4,298 residents in their area are under evacuation orders. Another 5,375 residents are under evacuation warnings.

In Placer County, authorities say about 2,400 residents are under evacuation orders.

9:23 a.m.

FEMA has authorized federal funds to help in the battle against the River Fire.

The move provides federal funding for up to 75 percent of eligible firefighting costs, the agency says. This includes expenses like field camps and equipment use for firefighters.

Gov. Gavin Newsom says the officials have also activated the State Operations Center to coordinate the fire response.

7:25 a.m.

Cal Fire says the River Fire has grown to 2,400 acres as of Thursday morning.

No containment has been reported.

Firefighters say temperatures will be lower on Thursday, but winds remain a concern.

Several evacuation orders remain in effect. Head here for the latest evacuation information: https://news.caloes.ca.gov/2021-river-fire-updates/

6:53 a.m.

The morning after the first day of the River Fire is revealing just how much devastation the wildfire caused.

Off Mount Olive Road, three miles north of Colfax, burned homes and vehicles are clearly visible.

Embers are still burning in the area.

The wildfire grew quickly to 1,000 acres on Wednesday, prompting numerous evacuation orders.

On Thursday, Gov. Gavin Newsom commented about the fire on Twitter.

“Grateful for the firefighters and first responders on the front lines fighting the #RiverFire. If you’re in the area — please listen to local authority warnings and evacuate when asked. Stay safe,” Newsom wrote.

No updated numbers of the fire have been released yet.

Previous day’s updates below:

9:00 p.m.

Around 35-40 structures, including homes, have been destroyed by the fire. Cal Fire said approximately 4,000 structures are threatened, half of which are in the town of Colfax.

For Placer County evacuation information, go here . For Nevada County evacuation information, go here .

7:40 p.m.

The River Fire has grown to 1,400 acres with containment still at zero. The fire is impacting Placer and Nevada counties and has prompted evacuations for several areas. For Nevada County residents, this website will show which areas are impacted by the evacuation orders.

7:15 p.m.

Multiple homes have been burned as the River Fire has exploded in size, though the exact number of structures damaged is unknown at this time.

The city of Colfax remains under evacuation. Multiple evacuation sites in Placer and Nevada counties have been set up. More evacuation info can be found below.

Additionally, the American Red Cross said two overnight shelters will be in place as of 8 p.m. at Bear River High School at 11130 Magnolia Road in Grass Valley and Auburn Regional Park at 3770 Richardson Drive in Auburn. The temporary evacuation shelter at Auburn Memorial Hall is expected to close soon.

6:00 p.m.

Cal Fire said the River Fire has exploded in size to 1,000 acres. Containment was still at zero.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07P09G_0bJvFHDc00

(credit: Smartsville Fire Protection District)

5:15 p.m.

Firefighters were working on structure protection as flames from the River Fire jumped a property line into a backyard and was threatening multiple homes.

The fire was reported to have now burned 500 acres and was still at zero containment.

4:38 p.m.

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office said residents who are under evacuation orders can go to the Auburn Veterans Memorial Hall at 100 East Street—which is accepting pets—or the Gold Country Fairgrounds and Event Center at 209 Fairgate Road in Auburn, which is accepting pets until 5 p.m.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44pqef_0bJvFHDc00 river fire (credit: Derek Fox) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45WyF7_0bJvFHDc00 river fire from auburn A view of the Colfax fire from Huntley Avenue in Auburn at 4:38 p.m. on 8/4/21. (credit: Toni Thoms) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Rtb9n_0bJvFHDc00 image (credit: Samantha Sullivan, digital engagement editor for The Union)

4:22 p.m.

Bear River High School at 11130 Magnolia Road in Grass Valley is being set up as a temporary evacuation point, Nevada County officials said.

Mandatory evacuation orders are now for the following areas: Bear River Campground, Milk Ranch Road to Tokyana Road, north of Moorhaven Way from the river to Placer Hills Road, Placer Hills Road east to the Bear River and Ben Taylor Road south along Placer Hills Road to Moorhaven Way.

3:54 p.m.

The Nevada County Office of Emergency Services announced Wednesday afternoon that the county fairgrounds on McCourtney Road in Grass Valley is accepting animals from residents who are being forced to evacuate.

3:43 p.m.

The fire, now dubbed the River Fire, which is impacting portions of Placer and Nevada counties has burned 100 acres so far, according to Cal Fire. Containment was still at zero percent.

2:56 p.m.

An evacuation order has been issued from the Bear River Campground to both sides of Milk Ranch Road to Tokyana Road due to a fire Wednesday afternoon.

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office says they are also sending out evacuation warnings to several residents just outside the immediate area.

A large plume of smoke can be seen coming from the area.

No other details about the wildfire have been released at this point.

Comments / 0

CBS Sacramento

CBS Sacramento

Sacramento, CA
42K+
Followers
14K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Sacramento from CBS 13.

 https://sacramento.cbslocal.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Placer County, CA
Crime & Safety
County
Placer County, CA
City
Grass Valley, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gavin Newsom
IN THIS ARTICLE
#River Fire#Fire Protection#Nco E102#Sierra Knoll Estates#Tokayana Way#Campbell Creek Place#Secret Town Nevada County#Alta Sierra Country Club#Brewer Rd#South Alta Sierra Dr#Lodestar Dr North#Peardale#Panorama Dr#Southern#Eastern#Casa Loma Dr#Highland Dr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
FEMA
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Colfax, CAPosted by
CBS Sacramento

Colfax Hit With Three Wildfires In 24 Hours

COLFAX (CBS13) — After the River fire devastated Placer and Nevada counties, the Colfax area was hit with three more wildfires in the span of a day. “I’ve had a fear of fire my whole life,” said Britney Linn. As of Wednesday, Linn has been forced to leave her home behind three times the previous 24 hours. “I see the planes and I’m like ‘Oh no.’ Load up the dogs in the car, grab my important things and we started moving everything,” she said after the third fire broke out on Wednesday morning. Linn said she had just been finally allowed to return home...
Placer County, CAPosted by
CBS Sacramento

Full Containment Of River Fire Expected By Friday

COLFAX (CBS13) — The latest on the River Fire burning near Colfax: 8:25 a.m. Containment of the River Fire continues to jump. On Tuesday morning, Cal Fire reported that the wildfire is now 78 percent contained. The fire still stands at the same acreage it has been since the weekend, just over 2,600 acres. Firefighters are continuing to work on strengthening containment lines. Cal Fire has said they expect the fire to be fully contained by the end of the week. Previous day’s updates below:  7:45 a.m. Containment of the River Fire continues to increase. As of Monday morning, Cal Fire reports that containment is now up to 68...
Colfax, CAPosted by
CBS Sacramento

Evacuations Lifted For Vegetation Fire Near Colfax Off Robbers Ravine

PLACER COUNTY (CBS13) — The latest on the Cape Horn Fire burning near Colfax: 5:00 p.m. The Placer County Sheriff’s Office said all evacuees could return home. **UPDATE TO CAPE HORN FIRE** All residents under evacuation for the Cape Horn Fire can now return to their homes. All areas have been re-opened. — Placer Sheriff (@PlacerSheriff) August 11, 2021 1:31 p.m. A new vegetation fire near Colfax has prompted some Evacuation Orders early Wednesday afternoon. The fire is near the train tracks at Interstate 80 and Robbers Ravine. A plume of smoke can be seen coming from the area, but no number has been given yet on the...
Yuba County, CAPosted by
CBS Sacramento

New Fire Sparks Mandatory Evacuations In Yuba County

BROWNSVILLE (CBS13) — The latest on the fire that has sparked evacuations in Yuba County: 5:22 p.m. A temporary evacuation shelter has been set up at the Yuba Sutter Fairgrounds at 442 Franklin Ave. in Yuba City. Additionally, evacuees can take large animals to the Yuba County Sheriff Posse Arena in Browns Valley at 5419 Marysville Rd. 4:43 p.m. According to Cal Fire, the blaze, now dubbed the Glen Fire, has burned 75 acres with no containment so far off of Willow Glen Road and Meadow Lane. New areas added to mandatory evacuation status are Frenchtown Road north of Frenchtown Dobbins Road and Thousand Trails....
Yuba County, CAPosted by
CBS Sacramento

Crews Battle Glen Fire Late Into The Night, Yuba County Neighbors Describe Fast Moving Flames

YUBA COUNTY (CBS13) — A new fire ignited in Yuba County on Wednesday, scorching more than two hundred acres in a matter of hours. Officials are calling it the Glen Fire. Mandatory evacuations were ordered on several streets in the Brownsville area. Fire crews were fighting the flames in extremely dense conditions. Neighbors said this is the third time in the last year this rural area near Brownsville has faced threats from flames. “My neighbor woke me up…and I got the heck out of there,” said Davis McRee. McRee said he found himself and his home surrounded by fire suddenly. “It had gotten bad quick...
Sacramento, CAPosted by
CBS Sacramento

Fire Season Fears: Homeowners Terrified Union Pacific Land Is Putting Their Homes At Risk

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — In the heart of fire season, an East Sacramento neighborhood is concerned Union Pacific is putting their homes at risk. It’s hot and dry out there and they want the company to clear out dangerous brush. “There’s a clear fire risk threatening dozens of homes,” resident Tony Mader said. Photos show dry brush, felled branches and piles of debris on Union Pacific land that butts up to Sacramento’s Riverpark and McKinley Village neighborhoods. “My family fears for our elderly disabled mother’s safety and that of her neighbors,” viewer Joe Balestreri wrote to CBS13. Mader is terrified one spark could turn his neighborhood...
Echo Lake, CAPosted by
CBS Sacramento

CHP Helicopter Helps Rescue Injured Hiker Near Echo Lake

ECHO LAKE (CBS13) – A CHP helicopter and crew helped rescue an injured hiker Tuesday near Echo Lake. On Tuesday afternoon, a hiker was near Echo Lake when he fell about 20 feet down a hillside and suffered major injuries, according to the CHP – Valley Division Air Operations Facebook page. Due to the remote location of the hhiker, a CHP helicopter was asked to assist. El Dorado County Search and Rescue team and fire personnel from Lake Valley Fire Department also responded to the incident. Firefighters hiked up to the patient’s location, began treating his injuries, and prepared him for rescue. The helicopter hoisted the hiker to a Caltranss yard where an El Dorado Paramedic continued treatment.
Colfax, CAPosted by
CBS Sacramento

Colfax Residents Return Home After River Fire Evacuation Orders Lifted

COLFAX (CBS13) – People forced out of their homes by the River Fire in Nevada and Placer counties were able to return Monday to see what was left. It’s work Josh Raiger and his dad, Eddie, are, in a way, thankful for. The father and son were pressure washing fire retardant off their property Monday. Their family’s second home survived the River Fire as flames got to the backside of the property. “It’s almost like there was a bubble that protected it in a way,” Josh said. Josh says the devastation that now surrounds them is shocking. “It was quite the mess. As we drove...
Nevada County, CAPosted by
CBS Sacramento

‘They Are Heroes’: Nevada County Woman Thanks Firefighters Who Kept Flames From Her Home

NEVADA COUNTY (CBS13)  –  One woman in Nevada County came dangerously close to losing everything in the River Fire.  Now she wants everyone to know who’s responsible for stopping the flames in their tracks. Pam Savage couldn’t do a thing as the flames of the River Fire raced towards her home.  Firefighters shared a video with her showing how close she came to losing everything. “It came right up to the edge of my driveway,” she told CBS13. Pam has lived in Nevada County just west of Colfax for more than a decade, but she’s never lived through anything like this. The blaze...
Vacaville, CAPosted by
CBS Sacramento

Alameda Woman, 33, Dies After Crash On I-80 In Vacaville; DUI Possibly A Factor

VACAVILLE (CBS13) — Authorities say they believe DUI was a factor in a deadly crash along Interstate 80 in Vacaville early Thursday morning. The crash happened just before 5 a.m. near the Highway 505 connector. Aftermath of the crash that involved at least five cars early Thursday morning. (Credit: CHP) According to California Highway Patrol, witnesses reported seeing a Toyota sedan crash into the center median, then ricochet back onto the freeway and crash into another vehicle. Three other vehicles then crashed into the Toyota sedan, ejecting the driver. The driver of the Toyota, only identified as a 33-year-old woman from Alameda, was pronounced dead at the scene by medics. Officers are still investigating the crash, but they do believe drugs and/or alcohol were a factor. Traffic got diverted off eastbound I-80 for several hours as officers investigated the scene. A SigAlert was also issued. All lanes were reopened just before 8 a.m.
Sacramento, CAPosted by
CBS Sacramento

Crash Has Traffic Clogged On EB Highway 50 Through Downtown Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A crash has traffic clogged on eastbound Highway 50 through Downtown Sacramento on Wednesday morning. #TrafficAlert in @SacCountyCA: 🚨The #2 (middle) & #3 (right) lanes BLOCKED 🚧 on eastbound US-50 just west of 34th St. due to traffic collision. #KnowBeforeYouGo @CHPSouthSac @chp_esac @SacRegion511 @SacCountyDot @SacFirePIO @TheCityofSac @sacsheriff @SacPolice @metrofirepio pic.twitter.com/JZmULUjpBN — Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) August 11, 2021 The crash happened a little after 6 a.m. No details about the crash have been released, but the middle and right lanes along eastbound Highway 50 are blocked just west of 34th Street. Drivers should expect heavy traffic through the morning commute.
Carmichael, CAPosted by
CBS Sacramento

SUV Crashes Into School Of Rock Building In Carmichael

CARMICHAEL (CBS13) — No injuries were reported after an SUV clipped the side of a building in Carmichael late Wednesday morning. Scene of the crash in Carmichael. (Credit: Sac Metro Fire) The crash happened a little after 11 a.m. at the School of Rock building near Fair Oaks Boulevard and Palm Drive. Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but an SUV ended up lodged between some awning support beams. It appears at least one of the support beams, as well as at least one window, were damaged. Sacramento Metro Fire says all people were able to get out of the SUV safely. Everyone who was inside the building also got out safely and no injuries have been reported.
Placer County, CAPosted by
CBS Sacramento

Man Acting Strangely Arrested Near Placer County Starbucks

PLACER COUNTY (CBS13) – Deputies have arrested a man who was acting erratically at a Starbucks in Placer County. Deputies were called out to the business after receiving reports of the man acting strangely. They say the man, who is a parolee, ran from deputies and got into a random parked vehicle before he was eventually arrested. The area is back open to the public.  
Yolo County, CAPosted by
CBS Sacramento

Woman Reportedly Kidnapped And Taken To Remote Yolo County Orchard Rescued By Workers

YOLO COUNTY (CBS13) –  A woman is alive and safe after being kidnapped from the Cache Creek Casino in Yolo County. She was saved only by good timing and good Samaritans after she was taken to a dark county road with not a home or business in sight. There were only endless orchards and a dead-end path. “Not a place you’re going to be able to scream and get help,” said Yolo County Sheriff’s Captain Matt Davis. A woman left Cache creek casino Monday and was offered a ride to the mini-mart nearby. Instead, the stranger behind the wheel took her to a...
Placer County, CAPosted by
CBS Sacramento

Grass Valley Man, 30, Identified As Body Found In Canal With Feet Tied Together

COLFAX (CBS13) — Authorities have identified the man whose body was found with both feet tied together in a Placer County canal last week. The Placer County Sheriff’s Office said the man’s body was found at around 2 p.m. on Aug. 6 by Pacific Gas and Electric Workers along Peaceful Valley Road. Deputies said, though his feet were tied together, the man’s hands were free. He was also partially clothed and there were no obvious signs of trauma. It appears the body was in the canal for about a week, investigators said, ruling out the person as possibly being a victim of the River Fire that burned nearby. On Wednesday, the coroner’s office identified the man as 30-year-old Grass Valley resident James Pascual Rodriguez. While the coroner determined Rodriguez died of trauma, no further details about his death have been released. At this point, authorities are still investigating the incident as a suspicious death.
Greenville, CAPosted by
CBS Sacramento

Some Dixie Fire Evacuees Who Lost Their Homes Say They Have Nowhere To Go

GREENVILLE (CBS13) – California Governor Gavin Newsom has yet to file a disaster declaration for victims of the Dixie Fire. Options for evacuees are limited — just as they were three years ago during the Camp Fire in Paradise. Hotels and campgrounds are booked up, shelters are full, and finding a rental home for those who say they’ve lost everything is nearly impossible, say those in need. Now, some evacuees are turning to the state hoping to get a roof over their head, and soon. “We’re just trying to survive at this point,” said Jessica Roberts. Roberts has lived her entire life in Greenville....
Salida, CAPosted by
CBS Sacramento

Early Morning Fire Destroys House In Salida

SALIDA (CBS13) — Authorities say a faulty electrical device appears to have caused a fire that destroyed a house in Salida early Tuesday morning. Scene of the fire early Tuesday morning. (Credit: Modesto Fire Department) According to the Modesto Fire Department, who responded to assist with the incident, crews responded to the 5000 block of West Wood Drive around 3:30 a.m. and found heavy flames coming from a home. The home was a total loss. A faulty electrical device in the garage appears to have started the fire, investigators say. Three people were living at the home. All got out safely, firefighters say.
Plumas County, CAPosted by
CBS Sacramento

‘Certainly Not In The Clear Yet’: Dixie Fire Battle Long From Over

PLUMAS COUNTY (CBS13) — The fight against the Dixie Fire is long from over as firefighters spent another day on the front lines of California’s largest wildfire so far this season. “As with many wildfires, we have seen erratic behavior with the Dixie Fire,” said Plumas County Sheriff Todd Johns. “The weather has cooperated for the last few days but that could change and we are certainly not in the clear yet.” Sheriff Johns warned that with 39 percent of his county under evacuations orders, residents should listen when it’s time to go—speaking specifically to the neighborhoods of Meadow Valley and Bucks...
Roseville, CAPosted by
CBS Sacramento

City Of Roseville Drawing On Water It Stored In Underground Aquafers During Years Of Plenty

ROSEVILLE (CBS13) – The City of Roseville is going underground to tap into drinking water as its primary source dries up during the drought. They have a plan to supply water to more than 50,000 homes. For years, Roseville relied almost exclusively on surface water from Folsom Lake for drinking water. But that can be tricky and near impossible, considering previous and current droughts — plus studies showing the impacts of climate change. So, one way the city has been able to reduce its dependency on surface water during these dry years is using what’s called Aquifer Storage and Recovery technology, or...
Calaveras County, CAPosted by
CBS Sacramento

Stockton Man Drowns While Swimming In Lake Camanche

CALAVERAS COUNTY (CBS13) – A day at the lake turned deadly for a Stockton man this weekend. Authorities say the man, who was in his mid-20s, was swimming Sunday afternoon near Eucalyptus Point in Lake Camanche when he went under and never resurfaced. His body was recovered a few hours later 50 feet from the shore. It’s been a deadly summer in the water. There have been at least seven drownings just in Calaveras County.

Comments / 0

Community Policy