Bronx Man Convicted Of Murder-For-Hire Conspiracy, Drug Trafficking, And Firearms Offenses
Audrey Strauss, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, announced that a jury returned a guilty verdict yesterday against SYDNEY SCALES, a/k/a “Moe Black,” a/k/a “Sid,” on five counts in a Superseding Indictment, including charges of murder-for-hire conspiracy, narcotics conspiracy, a firearms offense, and two counts of distributing crack cocaine. SCALES is scheduled to be sentenced on November 18, 2021, by U.S. District Judge Jed S. Rakoff, who presided over the 11-day trial.www.shorenewsnetwork.com
