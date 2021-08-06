Former Deputy Arrested For Lying On Federal Firearm Forms At Gun Dealer
Ocala, Florida – Acting United States Attorney Karin Hoppmann announces the arrest of Kenyari Devaughnte Brewton (26, Ocala) on a criminal complaint charging him with eight counts of knowingly causing a Federal Firearms Licensee (FFL) to maintain false information in its official records. Each count is punishable by up to five years in federal prison and a $250,000 fine. According to court records, Brewton worked as a detention deputy for the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office until his arrest on August 5, 2021.www.shorenewsnetwork.com
