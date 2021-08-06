Former Deputy Arrested For Lying On Federal Firearm Forms At Gun Dealer

MARTINSBURG, WEST VIRGINIA – Destiny Lee Dabbs, of Martinsburg, West Virginia, has admitted to a drug charges, Acting United States Attorney Randolph J. Bernard announced. Dabbs, 29, pleaded guilty today to one count of “Conspiracy to Distribute Fentanyl and Heroin and Cocaine Base” and one count of “Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute and to Distribute Heroin, Fentanyl, Cocaine Base, and Cocaine Hydrochloride.” Dabbs admitted to working with others to distribute fentanyl, heroin, cocaine base, and cocaine hydrochloride from August 2020 to June 2021 in Berkeley County and elsewhere. The combined drug weight was between 40 and 60 kilograms.