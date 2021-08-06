Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
York County, PA

York County Man Charged With Producing, Receiving And Possession Of Child Pornography And Enticing A Minor To Engage In Sexual Conduct

By Press Release
Posted by 
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

HARRISBURG – The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that on August 4, 2021, Jeremy Fallbeck, age 31, of York, Pennsylvania, was charged with producing, receiving, and coercing child pornography and enticing a child to engage in unlawful sexual activity. According to Acting U.S. Attorney...

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Shore News Network

Shore News Network

43K+
Followers
12K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reached Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
State
Pennsylvania State
York County, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Harrisburg, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
County
York County, PA
York County, PA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Pornography#Child Exploitation#Fbi#Attorneys#Project Safe Childhood#The Department Of Justice#The Criminal Division
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
Shore News Network

Philadelphia Man Sentenced to 10 Years in Prison for Conspiring to Possess and Distribute Drugs and Possessing a Firearm

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A resident of Philadelphia, PA, has been sentenced in federal court to a total of ten years (120 months) in prison and five years’ supervised release on his conviction of conspiracy to distribute and possess methamphetamine and cocaine and possession of a firearm. Acting United States Attorney Stephen R. Kaufman announced today.
Jamestown, NYPosted by
Shore News Network

Former Jamestown Man Pleads Guilty To Meth Conspiracy

PHONE: (716) 843-5817. BUFFALO, N.Y. – U.S. Attorney James P. Kennedy, Jr. announced today that Evan Motherwell, 25, of Penfield, PA, formerly of Jamestown NY, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Richard J. Arcara to conspiring to possess with intent to distribute, and distributing, 500 grams or more of methamphetamine. The charge carries a mandatory minim penalty of 10 years in prison, a maximum of life, and a fine of $10,000,000.
Chillum, MDPosted by
Shore News Network

Chillum Drug Dealer Caught with Two Kilograms of Cocaine Pleads Guilty to Federal Charge

Greenbelt, Maryland – Ludin Alfredo Ipina-Ipina, age 33, of Chillum, Maryland, pleaded guilty today to possession with intent to distribute over 2,000 grams of cocaine. The guilty plea was announced by Acting United States Attorney for the District of Maryland Jonathan F. Lenzner; Special Agent in Charge Jarod Forget of the Drug Enforcement Administration – Washington Division; and Chief Malik Aziz of the Prince George’s County Police Department (PGPD).
Martinsburg, WVPosted by
Shore News Network

Berkeley County woman admits to drug charges

MARTINSBURG, WEST VIRGINIA – Destiny Lee Dabbs, of Martinsburg, West Virginia, has admitted to a drug charges, Acting United States Attorney Randolph J. Bernard announced. Dabbs, 29, pleaded guilty today to one count of “Conspiracy to Distribute Fentanyl and Heroin and Cocaine Base” and one count of “Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute and to Distribute Heroin, Fentanyl, Cocaine Base, and Cocaine Hydrochloride.” Dabbs admitted to working with others to distribute fentanyl, heroin, cocaine base, and cocaine hydrochloride from August 2020 to June 2021 in Berkeley County and elsewhere. The combined drug weight was between 40 and 60 kilograms.
Tacoma, WAPosted by
Shore News Network

Drug dealer who attempted to intimidate a witness with an explosive device, and assaulted fellow inmate, sentenced to 8+ years in prison

Tacoma – A drug dealer who tried to use an explosive device to stop a witness from testifying about his criminal activity was sentenced last week to 100 months in prison, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Tessa M. Gorman. David Nathaniel Hoffman, 38, pleaded guilty April 13, 2021, to three counts of possession of controlled substances with intent to distribute and one count of assault resulting in serious bodily injury. At the sentencing hearing U.S. District Judge Benjamin H. Settle called Hoffman’s conduct “extremely disturbing.”
Lumberton, NJPosted by
Shore News Network

Lumberton Man Pleads Guilty to ID Theft

WILMINGTON, N.C. – A Lumberton man pleaded guilty today to the possession of another’s identification document with the intent to defraud the United States, in violation of 18 U.S.C. § 1028(a)(4). According to court documents, Chad Hunt, 43, was working on a drywall contract for the United States Government in...
Delaware StatePosted by
Shore News Network

Delaware man admits to drug charge

MARTINSBURG, WEST VIRGINIA – Durrion Joshua Morrison, of Wilmington, Delaware, has admitted to a cocaine charge, Acting United States Attorney Randolph J. Bernard announced. Johnson, also known as “Nephew,” age 32, “Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute and to Distribute Cocaine Base.” Johnson admitted to distributing and possessing more than 12 grams of cocaine base, also known as “crack,” in July 2016 in Berkeley County.
Estero, FLPosted by
Shore News Network

Owners of Florida Teacher Certification Exam Preparation Company Plead Guilty to Racketeering Conspiracy and Conspiracy to Commit Theft of Trade Secrets

TALLAHASSEE, FLORIDA –Kathleen M. Jasper, 42, and Jeremy M. Jasper, 40, both of Estero, Florida, pled guilty today to racketeering (RICO) conspiracy and conspiracy to commit theft of trade secrets. Jason R. Coody, Acting United States Attorney for the Northern District of Florida, announced the guilty pleas. Court documents reflect...
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
Shore News Network

Minneapolis Man Pleads Guilty to Armed Robbery Spree of Twin Cities Businesses

MINNEAPOLIS – A Minneapolis man pleaded guilty today to seven violent armed robberies of Twin Cities businesses, announced Acting U.S. Attorney W. Anders Folk. According to court documents, on July 28, 2020, Derrick Lee Spillman, 40, robbed three Twin Cities businesses, including a Holiday gas station and two liquor stores. During the robberies, Spillman pointed handguns at employees and ordered them to the ground or physically assaulted them. On July 30, 2020, Spillman continued his crime spree by robbing two additional Holiday gas stations, a Speedway gas station, and a Subway restaurant. During these incidents, Spillman pointed a handgun at employees, racked the slide of the gun, and demanded cash from the registers.

Comments / 0

Community Policy