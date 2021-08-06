York County Man Charged With Producing, Receiving And Possession Of Child Pornography And Enticing A Minor To Engage In Sexual Conduct
HARRISBURG – The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that on August 4, 2021, Jeremy Fallbeck, age 31, of York, Pennsylvania, was charged with producing, receiving, and coercing child pornography and enticing a child to engage in unlawful sexual activity. According to Acting U.S. Attorney...www.shorenewsnetwork.com
Comments / 0