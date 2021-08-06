One Of Rock’s Greatest Drummers Will Miss Upcoming Tour

For the first time since 1963, the Rolling Stones will be devoid of their steady man behind the kit. Charlie Watts, the band’s longtime drummer, has decided not participate in their upcoming “No Filter” Tour due to undergoing an unexpected medical procedure. A representative for the 80-year-old Watts told Vulture that the procedure was “completely successful,” however, at his doctors recommendation, Watts will be taking the necessary time needed for recuperation. It is “unlikely” that he will be well enough to join Mick Jagger, Ronnie Wood, and eternal vampire Keith Richards on the road across America. “For once my timing has been a little off. I am working hard to get fully fit but I have today accepted on the advice of the experts that this will take a while,” Watts explained. “After all the fans’ suffering caused by COVID I really do not want the many RS fans who have been holding tickets for this Tour to be disappointed by another postponement or cancellation.” Steve Jordan, a tenured musician and friend of the Stones, will sub in for Watts instead. I mean, not to make the obvious pun, but we already Miss You, friend.