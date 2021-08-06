Cancel
Montgomery County, PA

Promoter of Bogus Green Energy Firm Based in Montgomery County Sentenced to 18 Years for $54 Million Ponzi Scheme

PHILADELPHIA – Acting United States Attorney Jennifer Arbittier Williams announced that Wayde McKelvy, 59, of Aurora, Colorado, was sentenced to 18 years in prison, five years of supervised release, and ordered to pay $37 million restitution today by United States District Judge Joel Slomsky for operating a $54 million Ponzi scheme in one of the largest green energy frauds in U.S. history.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ponzi Scheme#Green Energy#Bogus#Mantria Corporation#Sec#Temple University#Fbi#Philadelphia Division#Community
