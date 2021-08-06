Promoter of Bogus Green Energy Firm Based in Montgomery County Sentenced to 18 Years for $54 Million Ponzi Scheme
PHILADELPHIA – Acting United States Attorney Jennifer Arbittier Williams announced that Wayde McKelvy, 59, of Aurora, Colorado, was sentenced to 18 years in prison, five years of supervised release, and ordered to pay $37 million restitution today by United States District Judge Joel Slomsky for operating a $54 million Ponzi scheme in one of the largest green energy frauds in U.S. history.www.shorenewsnetwork.com
