Convicted Murderer Sentenced to 51 Months for Stealing and Possessing a Handgun

MINNEAPOLIS – A Minneapolis man pleaded guilty today to seven violent armed robberies of Twin Cities businesses, announced Acting U.S. Attorney W. Anders Folk. According to court documents, on July 28, 2020, Derrick Lee Spillman, 40, robbed three Twin Cities businesses, including a Holiday gas station and two liquor stores. During the robberies, Spillman pointed handguns at employees and ordered them to the ground or physically assaulted them. On July 30, 2020, Spillman continued his crime spree by robbing two additional Holiday gas stations, a Speedway gas station, and a Subway restaurant. During these incidents, Spillman pointed a handgun at employees, racked the slide of the gun, and demanded cash from the registers.