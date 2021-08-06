Convicted Murderer Sentenced to 51 Months for Stealing and Possessing a Handgun
ALBANY, NEW YORK – Anthony A. Parker, age 55, of Troy, was sentenced today to 51 months in prison for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. The announcement was made by Acting United States Attorney Antoinette T. Bacon; Janeen DiGuiseppi, Special Agent in Charge of the Albany Field Office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), and New York State Police (NYSP) Superintendent Kevin P. Bruen.www.shorenewsnetwork.com
