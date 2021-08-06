Death by fentanyl overdose leads to indictment of two men on federal drug charges

SAVANNAH, GA: Two Bryan County men face up to life in prison after another man’s fatal fentanyl overdose. Javarus McKinney, a/k/a “Jody,” 32, of Richmond Hill, Ga., is charged with Distribution of Fentanyl Resulting in Death, Possession with Intent to Distribute Fentanyl, and Possession with Intent to Distribute Fentanyl Near a School, said David H. Estes, Acting U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia. A co-defendant, Darien Cothern, 32, of Richmond Hill, also is charged with Distribution of Fentanyl Resulting in Death. The primary charge carries a possible statutory penalty of up to life in prison, and there is no parole in the federal system.