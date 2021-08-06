Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

White House Outlines Effort to Vaccinate Young as Schools Start to Reopen

By Robin Foster, Ernie Mundell
Posted by 
HealthDay
HealthDay
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GZuJv_0bJvD0Mw00

FRIDAY, Aug. 6, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Worried about low vaccination rates among the young as the new school year looms, the White House on Thursday unveiled a new initiative to get shots into the arms of more students.

The push will include enlisting pediatricians to make COVID-19 vaccination part of back-to-school sports physicals and encouraging schools to host vaccination clinics.

The initiative was announced by Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona as part of a broader "return to school roadmap," aimed at getting students back in the classroom for learning this fall.

The vaccination push comes as schools around the country are beginning to reopen. Starting on Saturday, text chains and phone banks will encourage vaccination for the young, although experts and school superintendents told The New York Times that boosting vaccination rates among students may be a tall order.

The Pfizer vaccine was authorized for people aged 12 and older in May, but young people remain far less likely than older adults to have gotten their shots. Only 40.2% of 12- to 15-year-olds and 50.6% of 16- to 17- year olds have received at least one dose, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The agency said last week it wanted in-person schooling to resume across the country and called for universal mask use by students, staff and visitors in schools, regardless of their vaccination status or the rate of community transmission of the virus.

"Children should return to full-time, in-person learning in the fall, with proper prevention strategies in place," CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said during a news briefing.

The administration is focusing on school athletics as an important path to vaccination. Millions of American students play organized sports, and some school officials are making the case that if student athletes get vaccinated, they can avoid quarantining — and forfeiting their games — if they are exposed to an infected person, the Times reported.

To that end, a White House official said on the condition of anonymity that the administration has enlisted the help of various groups, including the American Academy of Pediatrics and the American Medical Society for Sports Medicine, to put out guidance for doctors and to update school physical forms. Cardona and Doug Emhoff, husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, plan to visit a school vaccination clinic in Kansas next week, Cardona said.

But some school officials are finding that persuading parents to get their students vaccinated is a difficult task.

"For people who are for it, it's an easy one — they support vaccination as a strong strategy to fight COVID, and they don't see any issue with the use of public space," Kristi Wilson, superintendent of the Buckeye Elementary School District, near Phoenix, told the Times. She recently wrapped up a term as president of AASA: The School Superintendents Association, which represents 13,000 school superintendents across the country.

"But the other side I'm hearing is that, 'Where do you draw the line? Who's going to administer it? Even if public health does it, is it an appropriate use of space?' If you have a community that is very anti-vaccination, how do you manage that?" she said.

Moderna Says Vaccine's Protection Holds After 6 Months

Moderna Inc. announced on Thursday that the potency of its vaccine does not dim in the first six months after the second dose.

The news came in a statement that contained little data, but the findings may comfort the 63 million Americans who have received two doses of the Moderna vaccine as the highly contagious Delta variant rips through swaths of the country where vaccination rates are low.

Moderna's report came from a new analysis of its ongoing clinical trial, which started in late July 2020 and recruited 30,000 volunteers. Last November, the company announced that the vaccine had an impressive efficacy of 94.1 percent. That effectiveness didn't drop much after six months, the company reported Thursday.

"We are pleased that our COVID-19 vaccine is showing durable efficacy of 93 percent through six months, but recognize that the Delta variant is a significant new threat so we must remain vigilant," Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel said in the statement.

However, it wasn't clear whether the trial data extended into more recent months when the Delta variant became dominant, the Times reported.

In June, Moderna detailed an experiment in which its researchers tested antibodies from people who received their vaccine against the Delta variant. They found the antibodies were moderately less effective at blocking the variant from infecting cells.

Last week, Pfizer reported that its vaccine's durability also held up after six months. The vaccine's efficacy started at 96.2% for the first two months after the second dose, and dropped to 83.7 percent at six months.

The FDA is expected to give full approval to the Pfizer vaccine in September. Moderna filed for final approval of its vaccine on June 1, and expects to complete its submission in August, the Times reported.

Moderna said in its statement Thursday that in lab experiments of human blood cells, booster shots increased the number of coronavirus antibodies, suggesting that if its vaccine does weaken in future months, a booster would shore up protection. Moderna's clinical trials have also shown robust antibody responses after booster shots, the company added.

More information

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has more on COVID-19.

SOURCES: The New York Times

Comments / 0

HealthDay

HealthDay

New York City, NY
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

HealthDay News in English, written with the non-physician reader in mind. We are the world's largest health news service. All articles are reported and sourced by HealthDay, which does not republish verbatim press releases.

 https://consumer.healthday.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kamala Harris
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#School Sports#Volunteers#Healthday News#The White House#The New York Times#Cdc#Covid#Aasa#Moderna Says#Moderna Inc#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Moderna
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
White House
Related
Public HealthMedicalXpress

COVID vaccine safe, recommended for pregnant women, CDC says

Pregnant women should not hesitate to get coronavirus vaccines, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in updated guidance issued Wednesday. The latest recommendation comes after new data collected by the agency showed no raised risk for miscarriage in mothers-to-be who get the shots during the first 20 weeks of their pregnancy. Previous research has shown similar safety with the vaccines in women in later stages of pregnancy, the CDC added.
Bay County, FLmypanhandle.com

‘Young people will die’ doctor says as schools reopen

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County community members and Bay District School students held a Zoom call to voice concerns to school officials on Saturday. With schools reopening on Tuesday, local doctors are concerned about the potential possibility of COVID-19 outbreaks. “Young people will die,” Dr. Albert Mapp said....
Cattaraugus County, NYSalamanca Press

Cattaraugus County health chief to meet with school superintendents

The Cattaraugus County public health director will meet with county school district superintendents Tuesday to discuss recommendations for reopening school next month. The New York State Health Department has left it up to school superintendents and county health departments on what measures to take to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The state Department of Education may also issue recommendations based on guidance from the Centers For Disease Control.
Redmond, ORredmondspokesman.com

Commentary: Public health crisis is not political football

A vocal group of parents is demanding that Redmond School District stand against Gov. Kate Brown’s mandate for masks in K-12 schools. As a Redmond parent and RN who was involved in the local Covid-19 response, I urge you to weigh the recommendations of highly educated physicians from the Centers for Disease Control, American Academy of Pediatrics and our own St. Charles infectious disease experts over the demands of people without backgrounds in medicine or science. A public health crisis is not political.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

White House says half of total US population fully vaccinated

Half of the total U.S. population has been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, a White House official said Friday. White House Data Director Cyrus Shahpar announced in a tweet that 50 percent of all Americans are fully vaccinated as part of an update on daily vaccination data. The updated data showed...
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Fully vaccinated man dies of Covid in West Virginia

A man who was fully vaccinated against coronavirus has passed away in West Virginia, health department officials have said. The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department said the “breakthrough infection” led to the death of a 76-year-old man with an underlying health condition. WSAZ reported that the man died of complications of the...
U.S. PoliticsLas Vegas Herald

Delta variant causes more Americans to get vaccinated: White House

He average number of Americans being vaccinated against COVID-19 rose by 30 percent, as the Delta variant is surging across parts of the United States. White House Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Friday, "we recorded over half a million new shots, the highest number since the first of July"
POTUSFox News

White House hits 70% vaccination goal nearly month later

The White House announced a milestone Monday with 70% of U.S. adults receiving at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. The Biden administration had initially set out to reach the goal by July 4. White House COVID-19 Data Director Cyrus Shahpar took to Twitter to announce the news Monday,...
NFLPosted by
The Hill

White House: National vaccine mandate 'not under consideration at this time'

The White House is not presently considering a national requirement for the COVID-19 vaccine, principal deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters on Friday. "A national vaccine requirement is not under consideration at this time. That’s where we are with that," Jean-Pierre said at a press briefing. The possibility was...
Bossier Parish, LAKTAL

Masks recommended, not required: Bossier Parish Schools outline COVID-19 guidelines for reopening

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Masks will be highly encouraged, but not mandated when school starts on August 12 in Bossier Parish. “We do think that it’s prudent to wear masks indoors,” said Superintendent Mitch Downey, who outlined the district’s COVID-19 plans for reopening in a midday news conference on Wednesday. “But those will be a personal decision made by parents, not by the school system at this time.”
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

If You Got This Vaccine, Your Risk of COVID After Vaccination May Be Higher

From celebrities like Reba McEntire to those vacationing in a Massachusetts beach town, breakthrough COVID infections have hit people across the U.S. over the past few months. And despite data showing that getting a post-vaccination case of COVID is still uncommon, it has become a significant concern amid the country's continued fight against the virus. Studies have shown that anything from age to prior health conditions to emerging variants could cause you to have a weakened immune response to the vaccine, which would heighten your chances of a breakthrough infection. But your risk of getting COVID after vaccination may also be higher depending on which vaccine you got.
Dartmouth, MAPosted by
FUN 107

Masks Required in Dartmouth Schools

DARTMOUTH — Students in the Dartmouth Public Schools will be required to wear masks regardless of vaccination status after the School Committee decided against changing last year's masking policy at a meeting Tuesday. Superintendent of Schools Dr. Bonny Gifford recommended the measure, citing guidance from the American Academy of Pediatrics...

Comments / 0

Community Policy