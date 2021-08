08/09/2021 Myanmar (International Christian Concern) – The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) announced the appointment of Erywan Yusof, Brunei’s second minister for foreign affairs, to the position of Special Envoy to Myanmar during last week’s ASEAN Foreign Minister’s Meeting. Erywan is expected to commence his new duties with a trip to Myanmar this week. The position was agreed upon in April but just recently filled after months of disagreement over the right candidate and the need to obtain consent from Myanmar’s military junta.