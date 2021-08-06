Cancel
TV Series

Stranger Things Season 4 release trailer teased, more plot already released

By Chris Burns
SlashGear
SlashGear
 5 days ago
A new season of Stranger Things is headed to Netflix. This will be the fourth season of the show, after a bit of a break just beyond the previous most major hiatus. The first season was released in the year 2016, followed by season two in 2017, then the big break happened before season three in 2019, now we’re headed to season 4, which will be released in the year 2022. The fourth season was first confirmed in September of the year 2019.

Executive producers The Duffer Brothers will return, along with basically the entirety of the cast and crew. The plot is not yet entirely clear. The first season’s plot started in the year November 1983, the second season’s plot started in October of 1984, and the third season started several months after the end of the previous season, at the start of the month of July in the year 1985.

Season one had 8 episodes and was originally released in July of 2016. Season 2 had 9 episodes and first started streaming in October of the year 2017 – that was the first season to start in a month effectively matching that of the show’s plot. The same situation occurred with season 3, which was released on July 4, 2019.

UPDATE: Season 4 will begin with an episode called “Chapter One: The Hellfire Club.” This season’s first episode is the 26th episode of the show, overall. It is very likely that this season will consist of 8 episodes, similar to the first and third season.

If you’d like to explore more Stranger Things now, though you’ve already watched the entirety of the first three seasons of the show, take a peek at the comics! Dark Horse Comics has a whole bunch of Stranger Things comics that take place in the canonical universe of the show.

Seek ye out the comic book series Stranger Things: The Other Side, Stranger Things Volume 2: SIX, and Stranger Things Volume 3: Into the Fire, Stranger Things Volume 4: Science Camp, and Stranger Things and Dungeons & Dragons. A number of one-shot and in-universe side-stories were published as well, including Erica the Great!, Halloween in Hawkins, The Bully, “Stranger Things / Minecraft”, and Zombie Boys.

