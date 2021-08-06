Cancel
United Will Require Its U.S. Employees to Be Vaccinated, a First for Country's Major Airlines

By Leslie Josephs, CNBC
nbcboston.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUnited is the first large airline to mandate vaccines for its workforce, putting pressure on rivals. Employees must be vaccinated five weeks after the FDA fully approves a Covid vaccine or five weeks after Sept. 20, whichever is first. CEO Scott Kirby said in January he wanted to mandate vaccines...

www.nbcboston.com

