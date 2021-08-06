Box Office: James Gunn’s ‘The Suicide Squab’ Nabs Soft $4.1M Thursday

Marvel's Eternals crossed $300 million at the global box office. The movie continues to rack up those ticket sales across the world, and the movies have basically roared back in recent months. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and Venom both helped open the door. No Time To Die continues to absolutely crush across the board as well. Earlier this year, F9 and Godzilla vs Kong helped prime audiences for theaters again too. Dune proved that it wasn't just big established properties that could hang at the box office. But, Eternals was looked at as a wild gamble for the MCU heading into this year. Concerns shifted once again as the initial reviews weren't nearly as glowing for the latest Marvel Studios picture. Audiences' response has been much better, and the proof is in these latest box office numbers. It will be interesting to see if it can catch Shang-Chi or Venom before the year is over.

MOVIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO