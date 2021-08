For the first time since 1984, both sets of handball gold medals are taking the same trip back home. France finished on the top step of the podium in both the men's and women's handball tournaments in Tokyo this year, but that's about all that the two teams had in common. The men's team, who had played in three straight gold medal matches prior to Tokyo 2020, played their way back to the top. The women's team, on the other hand, did it for the first time in its history.