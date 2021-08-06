Best Crayola Coloring Pages

Art Enrichment Franchise to bring “Animal Emojis” and “Artblazers” to select locations for the Fall Season. August 05, 2021 // Franchising.com // MONTREAL - Crayola® Imagine Arts Academy™– an art enrichment franchise - is shaking things up with two new innovative programs, coming this August. Animal Emojis is an art birthday party where children make animal shaped emojis out of clay. The party focuses on self-expression, all while celebrating a child’s special day. Artblazers is a revolutionary after school and camp program that showcases artists who changed the world such as Frida Kahlo, Yoko Ono, Keith Haring, and Andy Warhol. Children will learn about these famous artists, by making a work of art inspired by each of them, and realize that they too can change the world through art.
