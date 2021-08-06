Cancel
Kenosha County, WI

“Deputy Friendly” Throws His Hat Into Sheriff’s Race

wlip.com
 5 days ago

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Kenosha County has yet another candidate for the soon to be vacant Sheriff’s position and he started his campaign with a big endorsement. Ray Rowe is currently the sheriff’s department’s D.A.R.E. officer and is now seeking the department’s top spot upon the retirement next year of longtime Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth. Not only is Rowe running, but he received his current boss’s endorsement before he could even officially announce he was running. Beth made the announcement during the D.A.R.E. golf outing banquet this week.

www.wlip.com

Comments / 0

