Today my excitement is on the next level because I get to chat with the beautiful Vanessa Grissom and Felicia Strong from NessFeli Natural Skincare, based right here in the Hudson Valley. I am this excited because skincare is such an obsession of mine. Spending the money on products does not always guarantee quality so the search for good products has been a lifelong journey for me, and probably for you too. And when you find that amazing moisturizer, or a serum, you heart will melt with joy and that smile on your face will jump out in an instant.