Mike Richards, an executive producer at Jeopardy! who filled in as a guest host February 22 through March 5 is reportedly in advanced talks with top brass to make his time at the podium permanent. While the specifics aren't known, and other guest hosts could still be considered — which could mean anyone from CNN newsman Anderson Cooper and actress/neuroscientist Mayim Bialik to people's champ LeVar Burton, or Good Morning America host Robin Roberts still has a shot — the Variety report calls Richards the clear front-runner.