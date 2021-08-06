Highlights: Norway 2-0 Russia in Men's Beach Volley Gold Medal

21-18 | The Russian duo misses and drops the final point of the set and game; Norway takes the second set, wins the game and wins the Tokyo 2020 Beach Volleyball gold medal. In a few moments we will share with you more information about Norway vs Russia live, as well as the latest information from Shiokaze Park in the gold medal match of the men's beach volleyball tournament at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. Don't miss any details of the match with VAVEL's up-to-the-minute live online coverage.