Longer Hours and Reduced Fees on Event Day, Goal of 80 Pet Adoptions. While Animal Services experienced a dip in animal intakes in 2020 during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, impounds have since returned to their normal rate. The result is the shelter has been operating near capacity for most of the summer months. In an effort to find “furever” homes, Animal Services is hosting an adoption event and doubling its hours on Sunday, August 8, 2021. The event is being held in celebration of National Dog Month, which takes place in August, and International Cat Day, which is observed on the event day.