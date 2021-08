When we think of weddings, one of the last things we consider is grooms and makeup. Weddings have long been associated with bridal bliss. This tradition is steadily changing, especially as the beauty industry shifts to reflect all gender expressions. The concept of wedding prep has existed for generations. Yet, it’s typically been rare for men to be the center of attention. In recent years, grooms have been encouraged to experiment. While men’s makeup can be more subtle, you can’t deny its ability to enhance one’s appearance. After all, this is one of the most important days of a couple’s life together. Grooms are exploring more ways to put their best faces forward.