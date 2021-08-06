Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Law

Lawsuit: Guards mistook dentures for contraband, beat inmate

By The Associated Press
Posted by 
ABC News
ABC News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0bJv1Qam00

A man was brutally beaten by corrections officers and denied medical treatment at a county jail in a small New Mexico community after guards mistook dentures in the inmate's mouth for contraband, according to a civil rights lawsuit.

The New Mexico Prison and Jail Project, a watchdog group for improving prison conditions, filed the lawsuit in U.S. District Court this week on behalf of former inmate Marvin Silva.

The group said Silva was left naked in a holding cell at the Valencia County Adult Detention Center with no security cameras after a medical checkup, when a guard insisted that the inmate was hiding contraband in his mouth.

The lawsuit said several other corrections officers arrived and beat Silva at the lockup in the community of Los Lunas, about 30 minutes from Albuquerque.

The lawsuit seeks unspecified monetary compensation for Silva for injuries and emotional harm plus punitive damages against the jail and health care employees and attorney’s fees.

Administrators at the Valencia County detention center did not immediately respond Friday, and an attorney for the county said there would be no comment on pending litigation.

The lawsuit levels charges of excessive use of force at four corrections officers and accuses Texas-based prison health care provider CorrHealth and two of its employees of deliberate indifference to a person in serious medical need.

CorrHealth President Todd Murphy said Thursday that he could not comment on details of an active legal claim.

“Allegations such as these are important to us, as is ensuring we’re providing a high standard of care,” Murphy said in an email. “Our team will be closely reviewing these allegations and this claim.”

According to the lawsuit, medical personnel at the jail denied Silva's requests for medical care before he was released to walk 5 miles (8 kilometers) toward home and hitched a ride the rest of the way.

An ambulance later took Silva to an Albuquerque hospital that treated him for fractured ribs, a collapsed lung, injuries to the spleen and other injuries to the head, neck and abdomen.

Comments / 6

ABC News

ABC News

364K+
Followers
94K+
Post
184M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dentures#Albuquerque#Prison#Corrections Officers#District Court#Corrhealth
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Related
Colorado StateNewsweek

'You're Killing Me:' Two Colorado Police Officers Arrested After Beating Unarmed Black Man

Bodycam footage released today shows a police officer repeatedly beating an unarmed, 29-year-old Black man with a pistol, bloodying his head as he cried, "You're killing me." The incident took place on July 23 in Aurora, Colorado, a town 10 miles east of downtown Denver. This past Monday, the Aurora Police Department said it issued two arrest warrants for the officers involved.
Harlingen, TXKGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

Woman arrested for having drugs in car, hotel room

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — The Harlingen Police Department arrested a woman after officers found drugs in her car and hotel room. Police pulled over 18-year-old Paprika Sauceda for a traffic violation, however, when the officer approached the vehicle they noticed a strong odor of marijuana. After searching the vehicle, police...
Morgan County, ALPosted by
AL.com

Federal grand jury indicts Morgan County Jail inmate in brutal attack on corrections officer

A federal grand jury Tuesday indicted a Morgan County Jail inmate on a charge of assaulting a corrections officer stemming from a brutal attack in April, prosecutors said. Lemond Lawrence Burns, a 22-year-old federal inmate who was being housed in the county jail, was indicted on one count of assault of a correctional officer resulting in bodily injury, said U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Alabama Prim Escalona and Patrick Davis, U.S. Secret Service special agent in charge.
Norfolk, VANewsweek

46 People Arrested in Massive Gang Bust, 36 Guns and $500K in Narcotics Seized

Forty-six individuals were arrested in Virginia on Wednesday in a massive gang bust, leading to the seizure of 36 firearms and over $500,000 in illegal narcotics. During a press conference, Raj Parekh, the acting United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, announced the arrests by U.S. Marshals as part of their "Operation Triple Beam."
Scioto County, OHWOWK

Correctional officer, inmates indicted for drug conspiracy

SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—According to the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office, a correctional officer, 43-year-old John C. Aeh, of Wheelersburg, has been indicted for his involvement in bringing tobacco and drugs into a correctional facility. These charges stem from Aeh’s arrest on July 9, 2021. On Friday, Aeh was indicted on...
San Antonio, TXnews4sanantonio.com

U.S. Marshals looking for this man with noticeable tattoos on his neck

SAN ANTONIO — The U.S. Marshals need your help to find Cesar Garcia-Saucedo who has an extensive criminal history of assault, criminal trespass, evading arrest, and theft. In October 2019, Garcia-Saucedo was sentenced to 2 months in prison on charges involving illegal re-entry into the United States. He was also...
Ventura County, CAcitizensjournal.us

Inmate Death

On 07/25/2021, at approximately 08:48 PM, deputies at the Sheriff’s Todd Road Jail Facility discovered Jocelyn Gomez alone and unresponsive in her cell. Deputies immediately rendered aid and summoned medical staff. Ventura County Fire personnel and AMR paramedics responded to the scene to provide more advanced life-saving efforts. Life-saving efforts proved unsuccessful and Mrs. Gomez was pronounced deceased at the jail.
Public SafetyArkansas Online

Inmate found dead in state prison cell

A 37-year-old inmate was found hanging in his cell at the Ouachita River Correctional Unit on Saturday, according to a news release from the Arkansas Department of Corrections. Stoney Worthey, who was serving a four-year sentence out of Franklin County for possession of a controlled substance, was found in his...
Henderson County, KY104.1 WIKY

Deputy Jailer Jailed

Three people are under arrest for allegedly bringing drugs into the Henderson County Detention Center. Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force Detectives say inmate Colby Pruitt enticed Deputy Jailer Jason Evans with a chance to make 200 dollars. Evans was to meet someone for a package of tobacco which also contained about...
Public SafetyABC News

Woman accused of aiding in Vanessa Guillen's death indicted by grand jury

A woman accused of helping Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen's suspected killer dismember and dispose of Guillen's body last year has been indicted by a grand jury. Cecily Ann Aguilar was indicted Tuesday on 11 federal charges including accessory after the fact, destruction of records in a federal case, conspiracy to tamper with documents, tampering with documents and issuing false statements in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas.
Albuquerque, NMkrwg.org

Former state police officer convicted of drug charges

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A former New Mexico State Police Officer has been convicted of distributing marijuana intended for a 16-year-old girl he pulled over and a separate drugs-for-sex scheme. U.S. District Court records show 36-year-old Daniel Capehart of Bloomfield was convicted Thursday of two counts of distributing marijuana and a third count of distributing methamphetamine. The Albuquerque Journal reports that Capehart faces between five and 40 years in prison for a series of drug drops arranged by undercover officers and FBI agents in 2018, including two near schools.

Comments / 6

Community Policy