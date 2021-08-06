Opinion:July’s great jobs report comes with an enormous, delta-shaped asterisk
The jobs report released Friday was excellent. But it comes with an enormous, delta-shaped asterisk. The economy added 943,000 jobs on net in July, more than analysts had forecast. Even better, the prior two months’ hiring numbers were revised upward, too, meaning that the labor market was improving faster than initially thought. We’re still down about 5.7 million jobs on net since February 2020, but our historically deep jobs hole is finally filling in.www.washingtonpost.com
Comments / 0