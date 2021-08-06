Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Schools reopen with masks optional in many US classrooms

By JEFF AMY
Posted by 
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Pl0vX_0bJuzpMV00

MCDONOUGH, Ga. — (AP) — As Tussahaw Elementary opened this week for a new school year, teary-eyed mothers led in kindergartners dwarfed by backpacks and buses dropped off fifth graders looking forward to ruling their school. The biggest clue to the lingering COVID-19 crisis was the masks worn by students and teachers — but not all of them.

Georgia, like most states, is leaving it up to local schools to decide whether to require face coverings. And 43,000-student Henry County, like many districts worn out by months of conflict over masks, has decided not to insist on them.

Instead, they are “highly recommended.”

Many parents Wednesday in this suburb south of Atlanta had mixed feelings about the policy. Some kept their children home in disagreement with it. Others sent their youngsters to class with face coverings.

Shatavia Dorsey, the mother of a kindergartner and a fifth grader, said her children are going to wear their masks at school regardless of the rules.

“They’re not vaccinated because they’re too young, and I don’t know if someone else is carrying it in,” said Dorsey, who is doubtful about the school system's ability to maintain in-person instruction amid rising infections.

With the delta variant spreading rapidly, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the American Academy of Pediatrics have advised in recent weeks that everyone in schools wear masks in communities with substantial or high transmission.

Educators have had to contend with strong resistance to masks from some parents and political leaders. Some consider mask rules an intrusion on parents' authority to make decisions about their children's health.

California, Louisiana, New Jersey, Oregon and Washington state intend to require masks for all students and teachers regardless of vaccination status. At the other end of the spectrum, Arkansas, Arizona, Florida, Iowa, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas and Utah have banned mask requirements in public schools.

Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida said Thursday the decision of whether to wear masks in school should be made by parents, adding: “What are the harmful effects of putting a kindergartener in a mask for seven hours? Have they talked about the emotional, the academic, the physiological? Why isn’t CDC studying that?”

Outbreaks that have hit schools at the very start of the year have added to calls for more mask requirements.

In Marion, Arkansas, over 800 students and staff members have been quarantined because of exposure since classes began last week in the 4,000-student district.

Marion Superintendent Glen Fenter urged lawmakers to overturn the state law banning masks, warning that a “full-blown crisis" could lie ahead. And Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson expressed regret over signing the ban in the first place and asked that it be lifted. But the GOP-controlled Legislature left it in place Friday.

Later in the day, an Arkansas judge blocked the state from enforcing the ban until further notice.

In yet another fight over the issue Friday, the Florida Board of Education applied pressure to discourage schools from making masks mandatory. The board said it will issue tuition vouchers so that parents who object to mask requirements can send their children to private school. The money would be taken out of public schools' funding.

From the beginning of the pandemic to the peak of infections in January, CDC data showed children 15 and under had the lowest infection rates. Now, though, school-age children have infection rates higher than adults 50 and older.

Henry County recorded 111 cases of COVID-19 in children ages 5 to 17 in the two weeks ending July 28. Its per capita rate is one of the highest in Georgia and higher than the nationwide figure.

Henry County Superintendent Mary Elizabeth Davis said she believes schools have learned how to prevent transmission, citing intensified cleaning, air filtration and use of hand sanitizer. The district is also offering its 6,000 employees $1,000 bonuses to get vaccinated.

“We are highly recommending that individuals opt for a mask as an added layer of prevention, but we also know so much more today than we did a year ago,” Davis said, wearing an “I got vaccinated” sticker. “And what we know today is that schools are not catalysts for community spread.”

At least 28 of Georgia's more than 180 school districts are requiring masks, encompassing more than 38% of the state’s public school students.

At Tussahaw Elementary, more than 60% of students were wearing masks in four classrooms visited by a reporter Wednesday, though some had pulled them down. In only one room, where the teacher was also unmasked, were a majority of students without face coverings.

What parents at Tussahaw really wanted was some normalcy — an end to trying to help children at home learn virtually, or cycling between in-person school and quarantine.

“We weathered the storm, but it's a lot better being back in the classroom," Bryant Thigpen said after dropping off his son for the first day of fifth grade. He said he thinks the school system should require masks — "at least until the cases go down.”

Daniel Denny sent both his children to Tussahaw with masks but said face coverings should be up to parents.

“To each his own,” he said. “You take care of your household how you choose.”

Kimberly Vining, a parent of two middle school students, strongly approved of the policy, saying it will make things much easier for children with asthma or anxiety about wearing masks.

“I have faith in God and I'm not going to live in fear for a virus that has a 98% survival rate,” she said.

Overall, 90% of Henry County students are back in person, while 10% are opting for all-virtual instruction or a combination of both.

Holley Freeman's 8-year-old daughter, Kalani, is one student who will be staying home and learning virtually. Freeman said that members of her household have health problems and that with no mask mandate, it would be unsafe for her daughter to go to school.

“I feel really upset that we didn't have a safe choice,” Freeman said. “I feel really upset that our community betrayed us.”

She said her daughter took the news hard: “She cried all the way home and cried all night and cried this morning, knowing she had to go online again."

—-

Associated Press writer Andrew DeMillo in Little Rock, Arkansas, contributed to this report.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
44K+
Followers
60K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
California State
State
Florida State
State
Texas State
State
Arizona State
State
Louisiana State
State
Georgia State
State
Oregon State
State
Arkansas State
State
Oklahoma State
State
Utah State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#School Choice#Elementary School#Private Schools#Tussahaw Elementary#Republican#Cdc#Gop#Legislature
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Education
Related
EducationCape Gazette

Governor: Masks required in schools

All school children – both public and private – will be required to wear masks for the 2021-22 school year under a public health emergency order issued by Gov. John Carney Aug. 10. “There's no higher priority than getting all Delaware children back in their classrooms full time this fall,”...
EducationWTOP

DC schools chancellor offers student distancing, quarantining guidelines

The D.C. schools chancellor is offering parents a better idea of what to expect when it comes to social distancing and quarantining when class starts Aug. 30. As D.C. makes a push to get kids ages 12 and older vaccinated with incentives, such as scholarship money and prizes, the head of D.C. Public Schools, Dr. Lewis Ferebee, said the school system is taking a different posture toward social distancing this year than it did when the pandemic began.
Utah StateABC 4

Could COVID-19 vaccines be mandated for Utah teachers?

MURRAY, Utah (ABC4) – The nation’s top infectious disease expert is calling for coronavirus vaccine mandates for teachers. And two of the nation’s largest teachers’ unions are divided on if the shot should or should not be mandated. What does this mean here in Utah?. With school starting back up...
Bourbonnais, ILKankakee Daily Journal

Masks will be optional at Bourbonnais elementary schools

BOURBONNAIS — The Bourbonnais Elementary School Board approved a back-to-school plan Tuesday which includes adopting a mask-optional policy in the 2021-22 school year. Superintendent Adam Ehrman said the district will be recommending, but not requiring, that its students and staff wear face masks in school in accordance with CDC guidance.
Benton County, INWLFI.com

Benton Community Schools mask-optional for school year

BENTON COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) - The start of school is just weeks away for Benton Community Schools. When it comes to masking up, they're taking an approach they say a majority of parents want... masks optional. Superintendent Scott Van Der Aa says it's the best option after the school board...
Tampa, FLBay News 9

Hillsborough schools to keep masks optional

TAMPA, Fla. — Despite the new recommendations from the CDC, Hillsborough County School’s will keep masks optional for the upcoming school year, as Superintendent Addison Davis said he still wants parents to have a choice. What You Need To Know. Hillsborough County School’s will keep masks optional for the upcoming...
Cobb County, GAnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Parent protest of Cobb Schools mask policy planned for Thursday

A group of parents calling for the Cobb School District to implement a mask mandate say they’ll gather Thursday for a protest at the district’s central office in Marietta. The parent group cites a spike in COVID-19 cases driven by the Delta variant, the county’s high rate of community transmission and guidance from the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that recommend universal masking in schools as among the reasons that the district should mandate masks.
Mitchell County, NCmitchellnews.com

Optional masks, no virtual learning in MCS reopening plan

LEDGER — Mitchell County Schools will return to in-person instruction on Monday, Aug. 16, guided by a district-wide reopening plan that features the traditional five-day per week school schedule while adhering to safety protocols. Face coverings, while required by federal order on buses, are recommended but not required inside school...
Educationthecentersquare.com

Justice considers public school mask mandate in West Virginia

(The Center Square) – West Virginia public school students could be subject to a mask mandate if the COVID-19 delta variant continues to spread throughout the state, Gov. Jim Justice said in a news conference Wednesday. At this stage, the state’s Department of Education has provided school districts with guidelines,...
EducationNHPR

Amid Delta Variant, School Districts Are Divided Over Mask And Vaccine Mandates

It's back-to-school season, with kids now back in the classroom in some parts of the country. The return of in-person learning comes amid a new surge in COVID cases driven by the supercontagious delta variant and areas with low vaccination rates. Children under 12, who are ineligible to get the shot, are among the unvaccinated, yet many states and school districts remain divided over mandating vaccines and face coverings. So how can educators keep schools open and students safe?
Idaho StateCoeur d'Alene Press

Preschool matters, but less to Idaho

Since the pandemic, preschool enrollment dropped by as much as 17 percent. Aside from obvious parental concerns, not all states value emphasis on early childhood education in general. According to WallletHub’s report, “2021's States with the Best and Worst Early Education Systems,” Idaho’s is one of the worst — ranking...
Delaware StateWBOC

Delaware to Require Masks in Public and Private Schools

DOVER, Del.- Delaware Gov. John Carney on Tuesday announced that everyone kindergarten-age and older in K-12 schools and child care homes and centers must wear face coverings indoors effective on Monday, Aug. 16 – regardless of vaccination status. The requirement covers both public and private schools in Delaware. Child care...

Comments / 0

Community Policy