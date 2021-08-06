Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Brandon Bruce Leaves Havok

By Kevin Johnson
No Treble
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter joining last year, Brandon Bruce has left Havok. The bassist made the announcement via Instagram. “To all the fans,” he wrote. “As of a couple weeks ago I have officially left Havok. This is something I thought a lot about and is what I believe is the best decision for myself and the band. I wish them all the best both professionally and personally in the future. I would like to thank everyone that enjoyed what I was able to do with them musically.”

www.notreble.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#What I Believe
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
Related
Katy, TXthekatynews.com

Brandon Fenley

Typhoon Texas will host the best of Latin beats followed by up-and-coming local music talents every Sunday in August as the Katy waterpark enters the final full month of its 2021 summer season. The fun begins at the waterpark’s Tidal Wave Bay when Salsa Sundays present fun Latin sounds, including the music of Grupo Latitudo and Grupo Indomable, from 1:30 – 3:30 p.m. Later each Sunday in August, from 4 – 6 p.m. in the […]
Musicmetalinjection

HAVOK Bassist Quits The Band

Bassist Brandon Bruce has quit Havok as of a few weeks ago. Bruce, who was in the band between 2020 and 2021, offered a brief statement on his departure. "As of a couple weeks ago I have officially left Havok. This is something I thought a lot about and is what I believe is the best decision for myself and the band. I wish them all the best both professionally and personally in the future. I would like to thank everyone that enjoyed what I was able to do with them musically."
Relationship AdviceNo Treble

Martin Miller Session Band: Black Magic Woman

It’s been a while since we’ve seen a video by the Martin Miller Session Band, but this one is worth sharing. This clip of the band performing “Black Magic Woman” includes guest Kirk Fletcher, and once again features Benni Jud on bass and vocals. It was recorded in October 2020.
MusicNo Treble

Omar Harb (Featuring Rasha Rizk): Lines

Omar Harb shared this video on our Facebook Group of his original bass and vocals tune, “Lines”, which features vocalist Rasha Rizk. It is a spectacular piece of music and performance. The duo recorded this in Paris earlier this year. Have a video to share? Email us at [email protected].
MusicNo Treble

Aaron Gibson: Hurricane Sara (Solo Bass)

I’ve really been enjoying Aaron Gibson’s “solo bass in the yard” video series. Here’s a great one of Aaron performing “Hurricane Sara”. Aaron shared a note about this series and the story behind it: “I started these yard videos to work my way through my catalogue of songs and force myself to get over some hurdles. One being my deep seeded fear of presenting anything that isn’t perfect and two, my mild case of recordbuttonphobia (a condition that causes a perfectly good musician to suck as soon as the little red lights go on).”
MusicNo Treble

The Brown’stone: Strengthen Your Left Hand Technique

Rich Brown is a Canadian electric bassist, composer, educator, producer, and online radio broadcaster. He has recorded three albums as a leader and is featured on over 70 recordings covering a wide range of musical genres. Rich is also the host of his own weekly online radio show “New Origins” on JazzCast.ca, and has a YouTube channel called The Brown’stone dedicated to bass/music education. Check out his music on Bandcamp.
Collegesdreamwidth.org

Bruce/Darcy - College AU

“So, are you Dr. Banner, or…?” Darcy asked, chewing on the end of her pencil. “No…I’m a graduate student…just Mr. Banner for now…” he picked at the staple on the sample syllabus he had in front of him. Darcy had crossed out tons of stuff in green ink before handing it back to him. “And you’re supposed to be my assistant…why did you…?” He held up the syllabus, a quizzical look on his face.
Roswell, NMrdrnews.com

Brandon Casarez

On Wednesday, July 28, 2021, although our sweet Brandon lost his battle to a long-term illness, our Lord welcomed another angel into His Kingdom when He took Brandon home. He was born on March 15, 2015 to Bobby Lee Nunez and Stephanie Lyn Powers, in Roswell, New Mexico. Please take a moment and share a fond memory or kind expression of sympathy for Brandon’s family at www.andersonbethany.com.
Middlebury, VTAddison Independent

Brandon gets the blues

This Wednesday, Aug. 11, Brandon will welcome blues enthusiasts for the Vermont Blues Retreat — a four-day adult camp with master classes, workshops, discussions, jam sessions, rehearsals and public performances. The retreat will culminate in a faculty concert at Brandon Music on Saturday, Aug. 14, at 7:30 p.m. The Vermont...
MusicNo Treble

Percy Jones and PAKT Release Live Album

Live In Pawling, July 22, 2021 was captured at their first gig at Daryl’s House in New York. The instrumental quartet dove into uncharted territory with expansive improvised soundscapes. “Here we were about to make our debut to a live audience at Daryl’s House in Pawling, once again playing completely...
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Ginger Zee expresses sadness over the departure of Good Morning America co-star

Ginger Zee has become somewhat of a staple on the Good Morning America team, delighting and terrifying fans each morning with her weather updates and safety drills. The entire team, in fact, has become quite well-known. However, Ginger revealed on her social media that the team wouldn't quite be the same after an unexpected departure.
CelebritiesPosted by
E! News

See Beyoncé's Kids Blue Ivy, Sir and Rumi Carter Steal the Show in Ivy Park Campaign

Watch: Beyonce Posts Must-See Photo of Blue Ivy With Grammy Sippy Cup. Ever since the superstar announced that the fourth drop in her Ivy Park collab with Adidas (set to be released Aug. 19) would be rodeo-chic themed, members of the Bey-hive have been buzzing. However, there's now a whole new buzz of the baby kind forming—thanks in part to the "Love Drought" singer's three children: Blue, 9, and twins Rumi and Sir, 4—taking center stage in her latest campaign video.
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mirror

Sunni Welles dead: Former Leave It To Beaver child star dies at 72

Former child star Sunni Welles has died at 72. The actress had battled lung cancer. We'll be bringing you the latest updates on this breaking showbiz news story. Please check back regularly for updates on this developing story HERE . Get email updates on the day’s biggest stories straight to your inbox by signing up for our newsletters .
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Stevie Nicks reflects on health concerns as she shares bad news with fans

Stevie Nicks has been storming the charts for decades and has a legion of fans around the world. But this week, the award-winning singer shared a statement with her fans which reflected on her health concerns surrounding the coronavirus pandemic. Wanting to be cautious, Stevie has made the difficult decision...

Comments / 0

Community Policy