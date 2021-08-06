Brandon Bruce Leaves Havok

Bassist Brandon Bruce has quit Havok as of a few weeks ago. Bruce, who was in the band between 2020 and 2021, offered a brief statement on his departure. "As of a couple weeks ago I have officially left Havok. This is something I thought a lot about and is what I believe is the best decision for myself and the band. I wish them all the best both professionally and personally in the future. I would like to thank everyone that enjoyed what I was able to do with them musically."