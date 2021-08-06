Anderson 'really confident' in ability to succeed on recruiting trail at Illinois

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Losing Orlando Antigua and Chin Coleman this offseason undoubtedly left big shoes to fill in the talent-getting department on Brad Underwood’s staff. The Illini brought in four top-50 players in the span of three classes (2018-20) and that run of recruiting success was a driving force in returning the program to the national picture. Ayo Dosunmu and Kofi Cockburn were consensus All-Americans last season and their jerseys will hang from the rafters one day at State Farm Center. Starting guard Adam Miller (transferred to LSU) and Big Ten Sixth Man of the Year Andre Curbelo were key pieces on last year’s team as well.