Tax-Free Weekend Starts Today – Here’s How You Can Save

By Charlotte Stories
Charlotte Stories
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGreat news for those who live in the Palmetto State…or those who live just north of the border. Tax-free weekend officially starts today!. During what the South Carolina Department of Revenue calls the “Sales Tax Holiday”, most consumer goods will be exempt from the normal 6% state sales tax, even items purchased online (yes, including from Amazon) – as long as the item is shipped to a South Carolina address.

