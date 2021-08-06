Cancel
Midwest Wrestler Gable Steveson Literally Flips Out After Winning Gold Medal in Tokyo

Cover picture for the articleGable Steveson is known by many in the wrestling world not just for what he does during a competition, but also for what he does when he wins – and on Friday, he won big. Steveson said he would only do his signature victory move if he won a gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics, and win he did.

Minnesota StateNCAA.com

Minnesota's Gable Steveson wins 2020 Olympic wrestling gold at 125kg

Here we go. There’s a spring to Geno Petriashvili’s step that hasn’t been as evident in Steveson’s other opponents to the same degree, but Steveson is still working to utilize his strength as usual. Petriashvili’s tough, he’s forceful, and Steveson wasn’t moving as quickly with the same ease as he has against earlier opponents. Ninety seconds into the match, however, things started to turn for Steveson. He picked up a point after Petriashvili was dinged for passivity, and this changed the tide. Steveson followed his first point with a quick takedown off a trip. Petriashvili goes for a takedown of his down, but Steveson’s incredible defense enables him to counter and pick up a step out point. Those counters have served him well all tournament, but he also notched reversal points after Petriashvili earned his first takedown. Less a minute to go, Petriashvili turned it on and shut down Steveson’s momentum. A takedown and two turns flipped the score from 5-2 Steveson to 8-5 Petriashvili.

