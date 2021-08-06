Montgomery business confidence soars to highest in Alabama, UA study finds

Montgomery businesses are feeling good about the months ahead. In fact, they're feeling better than any time since before the recession, according to a new study. A quarterly survey of business leaders by the University of Alabama's Center for Business and Economic Research found that Montgomery executives are the most confident in the state right now. Their optimism level of 70.6 was the highest recorded in the history of the survey, which started in 2007. Any score higher than 50 means that executives expect growth over the next quarter.