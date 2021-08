Over a dozen Spirit Airlines flights in and out of Myrtle Beach International Airport were cancelled yesterday. According to flightaware.com, 10 were delayed and 16 were cancelled all together. Those flights come in addition to a high number of delays and cancellations on Saturday as well. Hundreds of passengers have experienced issues at the airport since Spirit began having problems early last week that prompted the cancellation of flights. Similar problems have also been reported in other airports that the airline uses.