Spectrum's Rolontis, angling to rival Amgen's Neulasta, hit with FDA rejection over manufacturing 'deficiencies'

By Fraiser Kansteiner
FiercePharma
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpectrum Pharmaceuticals’ neutropenia candidate Rolontis certainly hasn’t had the easiest trip through the FDA. On Friday, the company unveiled another setback. The FDA turned down Rolontis’ application to treat neutropenia in cancer patients on myelosuppressive therapies. In a complete response letter (CRL), the FDA raised issues with manufacturing “deficiencies” and flagged the need for a site reinspection, Spectrum said in a release.

