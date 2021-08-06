Lifestyles - Columnists

Sweet, juicy fresh strawberries are a gift, but when we want to get super-concentrated strawberry flavor into cookies, cakes, and more, we reach for freeze-dried strawberries, which are perfect for baking. They’re consistent in flavor, texture, and sweetness, and because they’re totally devoid of moisture, you can work them into baked goods like these tender doughnut muffins without fundamentally altering their structure. To get the best berry center, choose a thick jam that won’t run (like Bonne Maman Intense Strawberry Fruit Spread) and take care to sandwich the batter around it. Otherwise, the jam might leak—the muffins will still taste great but won’t look quite as neat. —Sarah Jampel.
Comments / 0