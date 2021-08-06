Cancel
Food & Drinks

Lifestyles - Columnists

 5 days ago

Rescuing Ourselves column: My explorations in finding balance. It's Lunch Time! Here Are 7 Of The Best Kids Lunch Boxes. Expensive homes on the market in Northwest Indiana. Ask the Builder: The secret to a smooth concrete patch.

Educationpeasandcrayons.com

School Lunch Ideas

Now that the kiddos are headed back to school, many of us are in major need of some school lunch ideas. Here are some of my elementary schooler’s favorite lunches that are quick, easy, and healthy too!. Back to School Lunch Ideas. When it comes to packing lunches, I’m a...
Munster, INNWI.com

Coming soon: 6 guilt-free (yet incredibly flavorful!) recipes

Deliciously Healthy is sponsored by Strack & Van Til in Munster, Indiana. Healthy can often sound boring. But with these six spiced up, mouthwatering dishes, boring is a thing of the past. As a health fusion chef and a nutritionist, my specialty is creating recipes that are both wholesome and delicious. I have transformed some basic health foods, such as Brussels sprouts, into flavorful spreads everyone will enjoy. In this six-video series, I use simple techniques combined with finger-licking ingredients to create easy-to-make, yet healthy, foods.
Recipesthefullhelping.com

Carrot Raisin Breakfast Cookies

These soft, chewy vegan breakfast cookies are studded with grated carrots, plump raisins, and rolled oats. They’re wholesome, filling, and delicious! They’re also freezer friendly and can be made ahead for breakfasts on-the-go. I’ve always loved the idea of a breakfast cookie. A freshly baked cookie, full of ingredients that...
NWI.com

TASTE TEST: T-Berry's Diner carries on a Region tradition

T-Berry's Diner in downtown LaPorte is home of the smashburger. The old school diner at 501 Lincolnway looks like it's been around forever but it dates back only to 2014. The restaurant was founded by brothers David and Dan Thornberry who both "worked at an iconic hamburger joint in Northwest Indiana where they learned how to make the most spectacular burgers."
tasteofhome.com

24 Easy Cake Recipes for Beginner Bakers

Beginner baker (or just looking for something simple)? These easy cake recipes use basic techniques to deliver on over-the-top flavor. When in doubt, top a simple recipe with your favorite flavor combos. This quick chocolate cake gets a major upgrade thanks to crumbled peanut butter cookies and peanut butter cups. While you’re at it, check out what our favorite peanut butter cup is—the result of our taste test will surprise you.
Amomama

Daily Joke: Old Lady Comes Home and Finds the Place in a Mess

Little Johnny's parents decided to leave him with his grandparents for the summer holidays. He was very excited to spend time with his grandpa and grandma and immediately started packing his stuff. The next day, his parents drove him to his grandparents' house, who were delighted to have their grandson...
Food & DrinksBon Appétit

Strawberry Doughnut Muffins

Sweet, juicy fresh strawberries are a gift, but when we want to get super-concentrated strawberry flavor into cookies, cakes, and more, we reach for freeze-dried strawberries, which are perfect for baking. They’re consistent in flavor, texture, and sweetness, and because they’re totally devoid of moisture, you can work them into baked goods like these tender doughnut muffins without fundamentally altering their structure. To get the best berry center, choose a thick jam that won’t run (like Bonne Maman Intense Strawberry Fruit Spread) and take care to sandwich the batter around it. Otherwise, the jam might leak—the muffins will still taste great but won’t look quite as neat. —Sarah Jampel.
Recipesthecozycook.com

Tuscan Chicken

This Creamy Tuscan Chicken recipe is an easy skillet meal that is great to serve with buttered noodles and cheesy garlic bread! You’ll love the blend of flavors in this restaurant quality recipe. Tuscan Chicken. As far as chicken recipes go, this one is always a major hit, especially with...
RecipesBon Appétit

Peperoncini Chicken

This one-pan chicken dinner gets two times the flavor from using both the peppers and the pickling liquid in a jar of pepperoncinis. The chicken roasts in the spicy pickling liquid, while the potatoes cook away nestled among the bright, yellow peppers. Once the potatoes are done, just toss them together with crisp, raw vegetables for warm potato salad vibes. —Grant Melton.
RecipesBon Appétit

Weeknight Ragù

Many ragus require hours of simmering. Not this one. Here we take the express lane, opting for ground meat, which gives you a head start on tenderness, and combining it with flavor-packed ingredients like double-concentrated tomato paste and heavy cream. Together they make for a sauce that’s just as satisfying as one that’s cooked all day. You can use pretty much any ground meat in this speedy meat sauce, but this is not the time to seek out extra-lean cuts. If you’re buying chicken or turkey, try to find ground dark meat, which is less prone to drying out.
RecipesBon Appétit

Margherita Pizza Beans

You may already know and love Deb Perelman’s infamous Pizza Beans, which have a jammy, brick-red sauce with a marinara pizza vibe. This recipe gives pizza beans the Margherita treatment, swapping a cooked-down sauce for fresh tomatoes cooked just enough to bring out their full flavor. You can use pristine specimens or damaged goods alike: blistering small tomatoes brings out their sweetness, while simmering large, grated tomatoes is an easy way to remove their tough skins and (flavorless) excess moisture. —Ali Slagle.
Only In Pennsylvania

Say Cheese! With A Delicious Meal And Artisan Cheese At This Charming Pennsylvania Restaurant

Cheese lovers have it pretty good in Pennsylvania. From cheese-centric shops to restaurants that dish up some of the best mac and cheese anywhere, Pennsylvania always delivers when it comes to cheese. This charming Pennsylvania restaurant, in fact, boasts a scrumptious menu of dishes and a generous assortment of artisan cheeses. If you want more […] The post Say Cheese! With A Delicious Meal And Artisan Cheese At This Charming Pennsylvania Restaurant appeared first on Only In Your State.
Gary, INNWI.com

Acclaimed restaurateur to revive Miller Bakery Cafe space

An acclaimed chef and former Chicago restaurateur plans to bring back the restaurant space formerly occupied by Miller Bakery Cafe, one of the most beloved institutions in Gary's lakefront Miller neighborhood during its nearly seven-year run. John Moultrie, who owns Bistro on the Greens in LaPorte, plans to open another...
FIRST For Women

This Tasty 3-Ingredient Cake Is the Perfect Weeknight Treat

How often do you finish a delicious dinner and find yourself jonesing for “a little something sweet”? Nothing hits the spot quite like a slice of freshly baked cake, but most of us would like to avoid juggling a ton of ingredients to whip it up. Luckily, this simple recipe will satisfy those cravings for a homemade treat without the hassle!
Recipeskitchenfunwithmy3sons.com

Pink Marshmallow Fudge

Disclaimer: This post may contain affiliate links. This incredible Pink Fudge is going to melt in your mouth. Filled with cupcake flavor and marshmallows, this is a one-of-a-kind fudge. Absolutely delicious, this fudge is a treat you have to try. Pink Marshmallow Fudge. Pink Cloud Fudge is a delicious and...
AstronomyBakersfield Californian

Letter to the editor: I believe columnist's sightings

I really enjoyed the viewpoint of Steve Flores ("I would like to report an unidentified aerial phenomenon") in the Monday edition of The Californian because I had a similar experience back in the mid-1970s. I wasn't sleeping well in those days and I was up looking out a window at...
RecipesMarietta Daily Journal

3 elegant, easy summer fruit dessert recipes

What to do with all those berries, cherries and stone fruit. Mixed berry cobbler with ice-cold whipped cream is my all-time favorite summer dessert. I’ve been making some version of this fruit-forward, tender-topped, not-too-sweet treat for decades. Sometimes I double the recipe; leftovers disappear quickly. The cobbler crust that follows,...

