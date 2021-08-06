Lifestyles - Columnists

Many ragus require hours of simmering. Not this one. Here we take the express lane, opting for ground meat, which gives you a head start on tenderness, and combining it with flavor-packed ingredients like double-concentrated tomato paste and heavy cream. Together they make for a sauce that’s just as satisfying as one that’s cooked all day. You can use pretty much any ground meat in this speedy meat sauce, but this is not the time to seek out extra-lean cuts. If you’re buying chicken or turkey, try to find ground dark meat, which is less prone to drying out.