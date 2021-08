STILLWATER, Okla. – We experience situations every day that ask the question, “Is now the time to boldly lead by speaking or by listening?”. We frequently ask ourselves, do I take control of the conversation, or do I let the ideas grow and information be collected for a while longer? Should I answer questions I already know the answers to for efficiency, or should I allow others to come to the answer on their own? Do I step in and grab the mic, or do I pass it to someone else?