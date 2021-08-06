FAMU Celebrates Graduating One of Its Largest Doctoral Classes at Summer 2021 Commencement

Florida A&M University (FAMU) hooded one the largest classes of doctoral graduates in recent years. University officials said 18 graduates received Ph.D.s this summer. “It shows the perseverance of both graduate faculty and graduate students,” said Reginald K. Ellis, Ph.D., interim dean of the School of Graduate Studies and Research. During the last 18 months, FAMU disbursed more than $16 million in federal CARE Act funds to pay off students’ outstanding tuition balances and fees. Ellis said the availability of those federal dollars made a significant difference to the doctoral students.