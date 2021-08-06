Cancel
Friday at 9 PM: Food For Thought - Training Camp w/ Joe Buscaglia from The Athletic

By Buffalo Rumblings
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn the inaugural episode of “Food for Thought”, hosts Nate Geary and Bruce Nolan chat with Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic about Buffalo Bills training camp thus far. Joe has seen the first padded practices, the risers and fallers, and a whole lot more. While he’s somewhat limited about what he can say due to the team’s media rules, he will still provide a ton of insight into what’s been happening in Orchard Park.

NFLchatsports.com

Buffalo Bills vs. Detroit Lions: Josh Allen officially declared out

The Buffalo Bills won’t have their quarter-billion-dollar man on Friday night against the Detroit Lions, head coach Sean McDermott announced Wednesday. Josh Allen will not play in the preseason opener. Allen isn’t injured, they just aren’t going to put him at risk. “It’ll be on an individual player basis,” said...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Bills Announce Starting Quarterback For Saturday’s Bears Game

The Buffalo Bills are going to keep star quarterback Josh Allen under wraps for their second preseason game against the Chicago Bears. So head coach Sean McDermott has decided on his replacement starter for the away game. On Thursday, the Bills announced that backup Mitchell Trubisky will start against the...
NFLBuffalo Rumblings

Buffalo Bills release five to get to new roster limit

All NFL teams are required to reduce their rosters to 85 players by 4:00 PM on Tuesday August 17, and the Buffalo Bills made a number of moves on Sunday in anticipation of the deadline. The team officially announced the release of OL Marquel Harrell, OL Caleb Benenoch, OL Syrus...
NFLallfans.co

Training Camp Thoughts Day 9: Dreadful Day for Offense

PHILADELPHIA – It was Jalen Hurts’ 23rd birthday Saturday and the Eagles’ defense came bearing gifts that weren’t exactly on the second-year quarterback’s Amazon wishlist. Jonathan Gannon’s unit has been better than the offense for the vast majority of training camp but Day 9 was a downright smothering performance for...
NFLUSA Today

WATCH: Bears press conferences from training camp on Friday

The Chicago Bears returned to Halas Hall for their seventh practice of training camp on Friday, which marked the first of three straight padded practices. And there were plenty of media and fan live tweets to enjoy. Friday’s practice was another strong performance from quarterbacks Andy Dalton and Justin Fields,...
NFLPosted by
Cleveland.com

Baker Mayfield and Odell Beckham putting in the work: Walkoff thoughts from Browns training camp

BEREA, Ohio -- The Browns took the practice field on Friday following an off day on Thursday. They are gearing up for Sunday’s scrimmage at FirstEnergy Stadium. Following practice, Scott Patsko, Ellis Williams and Dan Labbe got together and discussed what they saw and heard. Scott talked about Mack Wilson and how difficult he said it was to play last year with the injury and how he pondered quitting. Ellis talked about watching Baker Mayfield and Odell Beckham Jr. put in work together as they seek chemistry in their third season together.
NFLJaguars.com

Training Camp Report: Friday, Day Eight

With six receivers out, wide receiver Jamal Agnew shined at Friday's training camp. We heard from Quarterback Gardner Minshew and tight end Chris Manhertz as the Jags gear up for a Sunday scrimmage inside the stadium.
NFLraleighnews.net

Training Camp Notebook: Friday Night Lights

The opinions expressed in this article do not reflect those of the team. Welcome back to FedExField, Washington fans! It's great to have you back. Players were pumping up the crowd, fans were cheering and there were plenty of spectacular moments made by both sides of the ball. So, let's...
NFLallfans.co

Chiefs training camp notebook: Eric Bieniemy embraces St. Joe heat

The Kansas City Chiefs offense does not have many bad sessions; in a training camp that has only seen 14 practices, two of those rare bad sessions have come on days when offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy was scheduled to speak to the media after practice. One of them was Monday.
NFLRevenge of the Birds

Arizona Cardinals 2021 training camp Friday open thread

The Arizona Cardinals continue to have daily open practices, meaning we have something to discuss with regards to the Arizona Cardinals. As always, we’ll have our daily open thread, so if you are out at camp, feel free to post any and all things you see. Tomorrow brings us the...
NFLchatsports.com

Two Emerging Storylines from Vikings Training Camp

The 2020 brand of the Minnesota Vikings struggled on both sides of trenches, offensive and defensive. On the offensive side, it was standard operating procedure. The trend has lasted too long for the Vikings to utilize pretty decent run-blocking while lagging behind almost everybody else in pass protection. The pandemic season was not a significant change of pace for this tendency – it’s been on display in 2014, 2015, 2016, 2018, and 2019. That is – serviceable run-blocking overshadowed by poor pass-blocking is the Viking way as of late.
NFLchatsports.com

Raiders training camp: Inside thoughts

The Las Vegas Raiders are starting their third week of training camp practice. So far, it’s been a productive session. After talking to some folks in and around the organization, I wanted to present some notes on the general feeling in camp. Confidence in defensive coaching:. People in camp are...
NFLchatsports.com

13 observations from Eagles training camp practice

Today marked the eleventh 2021 Philadelphia Eagles training camp practice. The Birds were back at the NovaCare Complex for one last practice before their first preseason game. Here’s what I observed! (Stay tuned for our daily accompanying BGN Radio practice recap podcast that’ll be posted here once it’s live.) PRACTICE...
NFLchatsports.com

Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow frustrated by early training camp struggles

CINCINNATI -- Physically, Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow says he feels fine. Getting there mentally, however, is going to take a little bit more time. On Saturday, Burrow analyzed his struggles through the early portion of training camp and outlined how to fix what's ailing him. "It's frustrating right now, more...

