Friday at 9 PM: Food For Thought - Training Camp w/ Joe Buscaglia from The Athletic
On the inaugural episode of “Food for Thought”, hosts Nate Geary and Bruce Nolan chat with Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic about Buffalo Bills training camp thus far. Joe has seen the first padded practices, the risers and fallers, and a whole lot more. While he’s somewhat limited about what he can say due to the team’s media rules, he will still provide a ton of insight into what’s been happening in Orchard Park.www.chatsports.com
Comments / 0