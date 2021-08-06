Friday at 9 PM: Food For Thought - Training Camp w/ Joe Buscaglia from The Athletic

BEREA, Ohio -- The Browns took the practice field on Friday following an off day on Thursday. They are gearing up for Sunday’s scrimmage at FirstEnergy Stadium. Following practice, Scott Patsko, Ellis Williams and Dan Labbe got together and discussed what they saw and heard. Scott talked about Mack Wilson and how difficult he said it was to play last year with the injury and how he pondered quitting. Ellis talked about watching Baker Mayfield and Odell Beckham Jr. put in work together as they seek chemistry in their third season together.