Beloved fisherman dies after contracting flesh-eating bacteria from oyster cut

The return of the flesh-eating bacteria is not the name of a bad sci-fi movie, but rather an accurate description of what is happening along the coast in Galveston, Texas. According to News4 San Antonio, a health expert in Galveston is cautioning locals that the flesh-eating bacteria is back. Over the last few years, numerous stories out of Texas have gone viral, all following a similar pattern; someone gets an innocuous cut or similarly penetrative injury, then they are exposed to saltwater, and then they later report suffering from a horrible flesh-eating bacteria. Darrell Dunn's story is no different. Mr...