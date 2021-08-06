Beloved fisherman dies after contracting flesh-eating bacteria from oyster cut
A popular Texas fishing-boat guide tragically died last month after contracting a ravenous “flesh-eating” bacteria from a seemingly innocuous wound. South Padre Island’s Raymond “Skipper” H. Mock, 61, had reportedly been infected with vibriosis, or fish poisoning — a bacterial infection most commonly associated with eating raw or undercooked seafood or exposing open wounds to water, the Houston Chronicle reported. Family and friends believe he most likely picked up the flesh-ravaging microbes through an oyster cut, according to Newsweek.nypost.com
