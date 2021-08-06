Olympics Final Open Thread, Allez les Blues!!!!!!

I noped out of the game last night to watch Olympic baseball (Team DR melted down in the ninth inning against medal favorites Japan, sadly) but we’re back at it today. I still don’t feel good about last night’s vibe-wrecking trade, even if it looks good on paper, but am heartened by the fact that I apparently don’t have to worry about rooting against Jesús Luzardo for the next half-decade, which is good because Baby Jesús rules and I love the idea of him in a Marlins uni so much more than an A’s one. Anyway, things will likely be continuing to happen at breakneck pace as we count down to the trade deadline, but in the meantime, someone’s still gotta play the games: