Olympics Final Open Thread, Allez les Blues!!!!!!

By THEKILLERWHALE
Blog a Bull
 5 days ago

What a win for France! Just as they were about to choke away victory, Nic Batum comes flying to the rescue, stuffing a last second layup attempt by some Slovenian guy. So congrats to France for, at minimum, a silver medal. Allez!. Brackets:. Italy/France ------------------------| FRANCE. ------------------------------------------------------------------FRANCE. Slovenia/Germany----------------| SLOVENIA. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------final.

www.blogabull.com

Comments / 0

Comments / 0

