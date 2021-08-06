Cancel
Education

Senate President Spilka Backs Universal Masking In Schools

By Colin A. Young, State House News Service
WBUR
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe pressure on the Baker administration to require masks in classrooms this fall gained a strong voice Friday when Senate President Karen Spilka formally called on the governor to require universal masking in schools. "Public health experts and the American Academy of Pediatrics agree that universal masking in schools is...

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ronald Mariano
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elementary Schools#Senate President#House
