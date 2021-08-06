Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rock Island, IL

New partnership between Black Hawk and Augustana Colleges hopes to help students transfer smoothly

Posted by 
WQAD
WQAD
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dH7iC_0bJuttoz00

A new partnership will help Black Hawk College students transfer to Augustana College in Rock Island.

Students getting their associates degrees at Black Hawk can now apply to Augustana at the same time, to complete their Bachelor's degree.

During enrollment, students will be introduced to an Augustana academic advisor.

They will also have access to Augustana's resources such as the library and campus facilities.

"Come to Black Hawk College first and now that you're able to do your courses at both colleges, I would definitely take advantage of that and do it. Augustana also will work, professors will work with you and they are very flexible and understanding as well," said Alejandra Martinez, an Augustana College graduate.

There will be no extra fee for the dual application.

Students can apply during their first or second year at Black Hawk.

Read the full press release from Augustana College here .

Comments / 0

WQAD

WQAD

Davenport, IA
5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Quad Cities local news

 https://www.wqad.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rock Island, IL
Education
City
Rock Island, IL
Local
Illinois Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Hawk College#Associates Degrees#Augustana Colleges
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy