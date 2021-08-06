New partnership between Black Hawk and Augustana Colleges hopes to help students transfer smoothly

A new partnership will help Black Hawk College students transfer to Augustana College in Rock Island.

Students getting their associates degrees at Black Hawk can now apply to Augustana at the same time, to complete their Bachelor's degree.

During enrollment, students will be introduced to an Augustana academic advisor.

They will also have access to Augustana's resources such as the library and campus facilities.

"Come to Black Hawk College first and now that you're able to do your courses at both colleges, I would definitely take advantage of that and do it. Augustana also will work, professors will work with you and they are very flexible and understanding as well," said Alejandra Martinez, an Augustana College graduate.

There will be no extra fee for the dual application.

Students can apply during their first or second year at Black Hawk.

Read the full press release from Augustana College here .