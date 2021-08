Warzone YouTuber JGOD has broken down the simple trick you can use to win more gunfights and “instantly raise your K/D.”. ‘Centering’ is a term you may have heard your favorite Call of Duty and Warzone pros use, as it’s one of the most important aspects of any FPS game. Make sure your aim is ‘centered’ and already where you expect enemies to be will allow you to snap onto them much quicker, giving you the edge in gunfights.